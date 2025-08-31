Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Drops Video Of Ganpati Visarjan Celebrations With Family. Watch

Salman Khan Drops Video Of Ganpati Visarjan Celebrations With Family. Watch

Five days after bringing Ganpati Bappa home, Salman Khan and his family marked the visarjan celebrations on Sunday with a lively procession filled with music, dancing, and devotion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two days after bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his family’s Ganpati visarjan celebrations. The actor posted a lively video capturing the joyous moments as he danced alongside his siblings, nieces, and nephews during the immersion ceremony at their Mumbai residence.

Salman Khan leads festivities with dance and devotion

The actor shared the video with the caption “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” capturing the joyous moment. In the clip, Salman’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri are seen carrying the smaller idol of Lord Ganesha, while Aayush Sharma and other family members followed with a larger idol.

Salman, dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans, was all smiles as he danced to the beats of the dhol, even carrying his niece lovingly during the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan had given fans a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi 

Earlier this week, Salman had also given fans a glimpse of the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities through another Instagram post. That video featured the entire Khan family, including parents Salim and Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, niece Alizeh Agnihotri, and nephew Ayaan Agnihotri. Actor couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, along with their children, were also part of the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The family performed the aarti in front of a beautifully decorated Ganpati idol, with most members opting for traditional attire. However, Salman, Arbaaz, and Salim Khan chose western outfits, keeping their look understated.

On the work front

On the work front, Salman is back as the host of Bigg Boss 19, though the latest season of the reality show has yet to match the buzz of previous years. This season’s contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 10:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Salman Khan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India, China Victims Of Cross-Border Terrorism': PM Modi Tells Xi, Beijing Extends Support
'India, China Victims Of Cross-Border Terrorism': PM Modi Tells Xi, Beijing Extends Support
World
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
Peace At Border, Direct Flights, Kailash Yatra: Key Takeaways From PM Modi-Xi Jinping's Bilateral Talks
India
Flooding Forces Punjab To Extend School Closure, CM Mann Urges PM Modi To Release Rs 60,000 Cr Aid
Flooding Forces Punjab To Extend School Closure, CM Mann Urges PM Modi To Release Rs 60,000 Cr Aid
World
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget