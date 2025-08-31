Salman Khan Drops Video Of Ganpati Visarjan Celebrations With Family. Watch

Two days after bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his family’s Ganpati visarjan celebrations. The actor posted a lively video capturing the joyous moments as he danced alongside his siblings, nieces, and nephews during the immersion ceremony at their Mumbai residence.

Salman Khan leads festivities with dance and devotion

The actor shared the video with the caption “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” capturing the joyous moment. In the clip, Salman’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri are seen carrying the smaller idol of Lord Ganesha, while Aayush Sharma and other family members followed with a larger idol.

Salman, dressed casually in a T-shirt and jeans, was all smiles as he danced to the beats of the dhol, even carrying his niece lovingly during the celebrations.

Salman Khan had given fans a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier this week, Salman had also given fans a glimpse of the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities through another Instagram post. That video featured the entire Khan family, including parents Salim and Salma Khan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, niece Alizeh Agnihotri, and nephew Ayaan Agnihotri. Actor couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, along with their children, were also part of the celebrations.

The family performed the aarti in front of a beautifully decorated Ganpati idol, with most members opting for traditional attire. However, Salman, Arbaaz, and Salim Khan chose western outfits, keeping their look understated.

On the work front

On the work front, Salman is back as the host of Bigg Boss 19, though the latest season of the reality show has yet to match the buzz of previous years. This season’s contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.