Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSaira Banu Remembers Dharmendra On His 90th Birthday: ‘Sometimes I Felt He Loved Dilip Sahib More Than I did’

Saira Banu Remembers Dharmendra On His 90th Birthday: ‘Sometimes I Felt He Loved Dilip Sahib More Than I did’

Saira Banu penned an emotional tribute on Dharmendra’s 90th birthday, recalling his deep love for Dilip Kumar and their rare bond. She believed the two legends have now reunited beyond this world.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: In a world filled with stars, Dharmendra shone differently and touched everyone with his warmth, veteran actor Saira Banu said while remembering her friend and co-star on his 90th birthday.

Dharmendra died on November 24, just two weeks before his landmark birthday and Banu was among the many friends who mourned the loss with a touching tribute on Monday. Banu, who worked with Dharmendra in several films including "Ayee Milan Ki Bela" in 1964, "Jwar Bhata" in 1973, and "Chaitali" in 1975, said Dharmendra was not only a close friend but also someone who loved her husband, Dilip Kumar, dearly. "Dharam ji… if I were to put the man into words, it would never be easy. Some people are too large for language, too gentle for description, and too loved for boundaries and he was all of that. His humility was unlike…very much like Dilip Sahib…anything I have ever seen.

"In a world filled with stars, he shone differently… quietly with a warmth that touched every soul lucky enough to know him. He was always very close to our family effortlessly bridging the worlds of stardom and simplicity," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The actor said the bond between her late husband and Dharmendra was "rare and pure".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

"And the way he loved Dilip Sahib… sometimes I could never decide who loved Dilip Sahib more Dharam Ji or I. Their bond was beyond friendship. It was something rare, something pure, something that made you believe that souls truly recognise each other.

"Today, on his birthday, my heart feels both heavy and full. Heavy because I wish he were still here with us… and full because I want to believe with all my heart that he is with Dilip Sahib once again. That somewhere, in a quieter, kinder world, the two of them have reunited… laughing, talking, sharing that indescribable bond only they understood.

"Happy Birthday, Dharam ji. You may not be here, but your goodness, your warmth, your humility they remain. And so does our love for you," she added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 08:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saira Banu Dharmendra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget