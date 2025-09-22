Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rukmini Vasanth On Playing Princess Kanakavathi In Kantara: Chapter 1: ‘It’s About Carrying Our Land...'

Rukmini Vasanth calls her Kantara: Chapter 1 role as Princess Kanakavathi a journey of folklore, faith, and grace, blending royal elegance with human vulnerability.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her much-anticipated film Kantara: Chapter 1, has shared insights into her character, Princess Kanakavathi. For Rukmini, this role goes beyond just looking regal on screen—it is about embodying the land, folklore, and faith of the culture that inspires the film.

A Glimpse of Princess Kanakavathi

The recently unveiled trailer showcases Rukmini as Princess Kanakavathi, draped in a stunning turquoise saree with golden-embellished borders. Adorned with a statement necklace, heavy jhumkas, arm cuffs, stacked bangles, a waist belt, nose pin, and a maang tikka, Rukmini channels the elegance and grandeur of royalty.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Carrying Culture Through Performance

Speaking about her experience, Rukmini said, “For me, Princess Kanakavathi has been one of the most special journeys of my life. It wasn’t just about looking regal, it was more about carrying a piece of our land, our folklore, and our faith in every movement.”

She added, “That’s why the trailer feels so powerful—it reflects the spirit of an entire culture. Kanakavathi is royal, yes, but she is also human and vulnerable. I had to surrender to her grace, but also to her grit. I can’t wait for audiences to meet her in theatres.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

A Mythic Saga on the Big Screen

'Kantara: Chapter 1' promises a compelling saga woven with folklore, faith, and fire, deeply rooted in the culture of its land. If the trailer is any indication, Rukmini’s Princess Kanakavathi will be at the heart of this epic narrative.

Upcoming Projects

Beyond Kantara: Chapter 1, Rukmini Vasanth has an exciting lineup ahead, including the high-octane NTR–Prashanth Neel collaboration and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

 

 

 

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 10:15 PM (IST)
Kantara Chapter 1 Rukmini Vasanth
