Rishi Kapoor Once Got Drunk And Asked Neetu Singh To Call His Ex, Here’s What Happened

Few actors have lived life as unfiltered and unapologetically as Rishi Kapoor. Known for his effortless charm on-screen and his candidness off it, the actor’s fondness for whisky was no secret — in fact, he celebrated it with the same openness with which he approached life itself.

As we mark his 73rd birth anniversary, we look back at the stories that capture his spirited personality, his sense of humor, and his never-ending love for his evening drinks.

Rishi Kapoor Enjoyed Alcohol

Like the title of his memoir Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, the veteran actor was always upfront about his habits. In an interview with Filmfare, he admitted, “I enjoy my alcohol. But it can turn into a problem at times. I love food. And I don't get my kind of food at home. So I have to cheat outside.”

The Breakup Call That Became a Famous Anecdote

One of the most talked-about incidents from his autobiography involved his breakup with a woman named Yasmin. After parting ways, a heartbroken Rishi went for an outdoor shoot of Zehreela Insaan with co-star Neetu Kapoor.

In his memoir, he wrote: "Immediately after our break-up, I had gone for an outdoor shoot for Zehreela Insaan, to Chitradurga in Karnataka, where I used to get drunk and make my co-star Neetu Singh (whom I later married) telephone Yasmin and try to cajole her into talking to me."

Rishi eventually made peace with the breakup, adding, "I met Yasmin on a few occasions after that, but by then I had come to terms with our breakup and handled myself with a lot more dignity. She later married a very dear friend of mine. Neetu was always very cordial with her, and her untimely death a few years ago saddened me greatly."

His Favourite Drink and the Doctor Story

Reports suggest that Rishi Kapoor had a special fondness for Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky, often bringing it from London. His love for his evening drinks was so strong that he even tricked his doctor after his cancer diagnosis.

As Ranbir Kapoor once revealed, his father claimed he couldn’t sleep without his nightly drinks and convinced the doctor to let him have two pegs instead of medicine. Rishi later joked with Neetu Singh that the doctor had advised three drinks every night!

A Life Lived King-Size

Whether it was his films like Bobby, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, or Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, or his off-screen charm, Rishi Kapoor was truly one of a kind. As Ranbir Kapoor once summed up, his father always "enjoyed his alcohol, food, and family" — living life with unmatched spirit and honesty.