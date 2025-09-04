Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRishi Kapoor Once Got Drunk And Asked Neetu Singh To Call His Ex, Here’s What Happened

Rishi Kapoor Once Got Drunk And Asked Neetu Singh To Call His Ex, Here’s What Happened

Rishi Kapoor, known for his charm and candor, openly enjoyed whisky. He admitted to indulging in alcohol and food outside home.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Few actors have lived life as unfiltered and unapologetically as Rishi Kapoor. Known for his effortless charm on-screen and his candidness off it, the actor’s fondness for whisky was no secret — in fact, he celebrated it with the same openness with which he approached life itself.

As we mark his 73rd birth anniversary, we look back at the stories that capture his spirited personality, his sense of humor, and his never-ending love for his evening drinks.

Rishi Kapoor Enjoyed Alcohol

Like the title of his memoir Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, the veteran actor was always upfront about his habits. In an interview with Filmfare, he admitted, “I enjoy my alcohol. But it can turn into a problem at times. I love food. And I don't get my kind of food at home. So I have to cheat outside.”

The Breakup Call That Became a Famous Anecdote

One of the most talked-about incidents from his autobiography involved his breakup with a woman named Yasmin. After parting ways, a heartbroken Rishi went for an outdoor shoot of Zehreela Insaan with co-star Neetu Kapoor.

In his memoir, he wrote: "Immediately after our break-up, I had gone for an outdoor shoot for Zehreela Insaan, to Chitradurga in Karnataka, where I used to get drunk and make my co-star Neetu Singh (whom I later married) telephone Yasmin and try to cajole her into talking to me."

Rishi eventually made peace with the breakup, adding, "I met Yasmin on a few occasions after that, but by then I had come to terms with our breakup and handled myself with a lot more dignity. She later married a very dear friend of mine. Neetu was always very cordial with her, and her untimely death a few years ago saddened me greatly."

His Favourite Drink and the Doctor Story

Reports suggest that Rishi Kapoor had a special fondness for Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky, often bringing it from London. His love for his evening drinks was so strong that he even tricked his doctor after his cancer diagnosis.

As Ranbir Kapoor once revealed, his father claimed he couldn’t sleep without his nightly drinks and convinced the doctor to let him have two pegs instead of medicine. Rishi later joked with Neetu Singh that the doctor had advised three drinks every night!

A Life Lived King-Size

Whether it was his films like Bobby, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, or Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, or his off-screen charm, Rishi Kapoor was truly one of a kind. As Ranbir Kapoor once summed up, his father always "enjoyed his alcohol, food, and family" — living life with unmatched spirit and honesty.

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
India
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget