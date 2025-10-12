Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Gets Its Own ‘Starbucks Moment’ As Blooper Leaves Internet Cracking Up

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 Gets Its Own ‘Starbucks Moment’ As Blooper Leaves Internet Cracking Up

Fans spot a modern plastic bottle in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, turning the historical epic’s scene into a viral meme moment online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, already a box office powerhouse, has unexpectedly found itself at the center of social media chatter — and this time, not for its storytelling or visuals. Fans recently noticed a plastic water bottle in a scene set during the 4th-century Kadamba dynasty, leading to hilarious reactions online.

Kantara Blooper Sparks Internet Buzz

The blink-and-you-miss-it moment occurs during the Brahmakalasha song sequence, where a 20-litre water can is seen amidst a community meal. Viewers were quick to point out the anachronism, comparing it to the infamous Game of Thrones “coffee cup” mistake.

As clips from the scene circulated online, netizens flooded social media with jokes and memes. One comment read, “I just learned that the Kadambas were the first to use plastic water cans #KantaraChapter1.”

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty Opens Up About Kantara Chapter 1 And Cinematic Universe Expansion

Some fans dropped tongue-in-cheek remarks like, “Paid Partnership with Bisleri,” while others were amused by the irony. Another compared it to HBO’s blunder, saying, “Well well, similar to Game of Thrones coffee cup incident. @hombalefilms #KantaraChapter1 #Kantara #KantaraEverywhere. Btw loved every bit of the song!!”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram alongside Shetty himself. The film acts as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara and explores the spiritual origins of the Buta Kola ritual in the mystical land of Kantara.

Set in the 4th century AD, the period drama has been widely praised for its intense performances, stunning VFX, and powerful mythological depth. Despite the light-hearted blooper, the film’s success continues unabated, with industry veterans like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher, KL Rahul, and Suniel Shetty lauding the film. With strong word-of-mouth and massive collections, Kantara Chapter 1 is on track to enter the ₹400 crore club soon.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishab Shetty Kantara Chapter 1
