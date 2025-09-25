Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRihanna and A$AP Rocky Share First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby No. 3, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept 13, 2025. The singer shared her first photos in a heartfelt post.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global superstar Rihanna has embraced motherhood once again, announcing the arrival of her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The 37-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, was born on September 13, 2025. The post included the baby’s first photos, where Rocki appeared in a pink onesie, along with a close-up of her tiny gloves tied with delicate ribbons.

Rihanna Shares First Photos of Baby Rocki

Rihanna and Rocky, who have been together since 2020, already share two sons — RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023. Their journey into parenthood has been both unexpected and joyous. While speaking to Vogue back in 2022, Rihanna reflected on her changing priorities: "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f** says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

The couple first confirmed they were expecting their third child during the 2025 Met Gala, where Rocky, 36, proudly announced the news as Rihanna debuted her baby bump.

Rihanna on Motherhood 

According to People, a source close to the couple shared that Rihanna has always envisioned having a large family. "Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling," the insider revealed.

The source added that the pair were intentional about keeping their children close in age to strengthen their bond. “They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond. They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time.”

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
