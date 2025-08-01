Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh Reacts As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Wins Big At National Awards: 'The Real Win Is…'

Ranveer Singh Reacts As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Wins Big At National Awards: 'The Real Win Is…'

Ranveer Singh reacts as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins Best Popular Film at the 71st National Awards. Read his heartfelt note on Rocky’s legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:23 PM (IST)

Ranveer Singh is celebrating a major milestone as 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been honoured with the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 71st National Film Awards. The recognition has brought immense pride to the team and reaffirmed the film’s status as one of the most beloved Bollywood releases in recent years.

Ranveer Singh Pens a Heartfelt Note on Rocky's Legacy

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, Ranveer Singh reflected on what made the win even more meaningful, how RRKPK has become a source of comfort for viewers.

“The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. That's wholesome entertainment indeed,” wrote the actor. He concluded the message by saying, “Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful.”

A Colourful Tale That Won Hearts

Released in July 2023, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' featured Ranveer Singh as the flamboyant Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt as the intelligent and strong-willed Rani Chatterjee. Directed by Karan Johar, the film marked his return to the director’s chair after a long hiatus and became an instant fan favourite, thanks to its emotional narrative, dazzling visuals, and standout performances.

Beyond box office success, the movie struck a chord with audiences for its portrayal of intergenerational relationships, cultural contrasts, and modern love, all delivered with trademark KJo flair.

The recognition from the National Awards cements RRKPK’s place in contemporary cinema. With memorable characters, a message that resonated deeply, and Ranveer’s career-defining performance as Rocky, the win is not just about box office glory, but about creating something that truly connected.

Fans and fellow industry members have flooded social media with congratulations, cheering for both the film and the actor who brought Rocky to life with unmatched charm and energy.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Ranveer SIngh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani National Film Awards 2025 RRKPK National Award
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
India
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
India
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget