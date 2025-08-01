Ranveer Singh is celebrating a major milestone as 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been honoured with the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 71st National Film Awards. The recognition has brought immense pride to the team and reaffirmed the film’s status as one of the most beloved Bollywood releases in recent years.

Ranveer Singh Pens a Heartfelt Note on Rocky's Legacy

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, Ranveer Singh reflected on what made the win even more meaningful, how RRKPK has become a source of comfort for viewers.

“The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. That's wholesome entertainment indeed,” wrote the actor. He concluded the message by saying, “Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful.”

A Colourful Tale That Won Hearts

Released in July 2023, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' featured Ranveer Singh as the flamboyant Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt as the intelligent and strong-willed Rani Chatterjee. Directed by Karan Johar, the film marked his return to the director’s chair after a long hiatus and became an instant fan favourite, thanks to its emotional narrative, dazzling visuals, and standout performances.

Beyond box office success, the movie struck a chord with audiences for its portrayal of intergenerational relationships, cultural contrasts, and modern love, all delivered with trademark KJo flair.

The recognition from the National Awards cements RRKPK’s place in contemporary cinema. With memorable characters, a message that resonated deeply, and Ranveer’s career-defining performance as Rocky, the win is not just about box office glory, but about creating something that truly connected.

Fans and fellow industry members have flooded social media with congratulations, cheering for both the film and the actor who brought Rocky to life with unmatched charm and energy.