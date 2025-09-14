Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Step Out For Dinner Date In Hummer EV 3X

Bollywood’s much-loved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were seen enjoying a night out in Mumbai on Saturday, marking a rare public appearance together since embracing parenthood. For the unversed, the duo were spotted together after a long time, especially after becoming parents to their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's date night

The two were photographed arriving at a popular restaurant in Ranveer’s newly acquired Hummer EV 3X, a luxury SUV estimated to cost ₹4.57 crore. Ranveer, who turned 40 on July 6, had reportedly purchased the car as a birthday gift for himself.

Adding to the evening’s buzz, a picture of the couple with the head chef of Banng Mumbai went viral after being shared on Instagram. Captioned, “Look who made it to @banng.mumbai 🔥🔥🔥,” the post drew a flood of fire and heart emojis from excited fans. For the outing, Ranveer opted for a classic white shirt, while Deepika looked elegant in a white shirt paired with what appeared to be a black blazer.

Ranveer-Deepika's daughter Dua's video went viral

Just days before their dinner date, the couple made headlines for a very different reason. Ranveer and Deepika were at the centre of a heated debate after a video featuring their daughter, Dua, surfaced online without consent. The clip, reportedly filmed at Mumbai International Airport last week, showed the one-year-old seated on Deepika’s lap in an airport buggy.

The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage among fans, who condemned it as a “shameful invasion of privacy.” In the footage, Deepika can be seen firmly asking the individual recording them to stop, signalling her discomfort. Until this incident, the media and paparazzi had largely respected the couple’s request to keep their child away from the spotlight. Many netizens voiced support for the actors, demanding that the clip be taken down from all platforms and stressing the importance of protecting the privacy of celebrity children.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Deepika is set to star in Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi venture with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Ranveer, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The ensemble cast also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with the film slated to hit theatres on December 5.