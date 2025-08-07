Ranbir Teases Alia, Pulls Her Back For Photos In Adorable Paparazzi Moment; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted exiting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple, who will be seen sharing screen space in Bhansali’s upcoming epic Love & War, delighted paparazzi and fans with their candid chemistry and playful banter.

Ranbir’s Playful Tease for Alia

As the couple stepped out of the building, a group of photographers waiting outside cheered them on and requested them to pose together. While Alia was making her way to the car, Ranbir took a light-hearted jab at her, joking, “Yeh ruk nahi rahi” (she is not stopping), referring to her reluctance to pause for photos.

The teasing remark made Alia smile, and she stepped back to join him for a photo. Ranbir then gently placed his hand on her shoulder and pulled her close, leaving her blushing—a moment that instantly stole hearts online.

Twinning in Style

The couple also made a fashion statement with their coordinated casual looks. Ranbir sported a white round-neck T-shirt and blue jeans, layered with a powder blue overshirt. Alia complemented him perfectly in a chic white T-shirt and denim, creating a simple yet stylish twinning moment.

About Love & War

Love & War marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali since his debut in Saawariya (2007). It also reunites Bhansali and Alia Bhatt after their successful partnership on Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Vicky Kaushal, also part of the lead trio, will be working with Bhansali for the first time.

The film was officially announced in January 2024, with a post reading, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies.” The announcement featured digital signatures of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.

What to Expect

Set in the 1960s and 70s, Love & War is expected to be an intense love triangle against a backdrop of conflict. Ranbir and Vicky are reportedly playing Air Force pilots, with the storyline exploring themes of romance, patriotism, and emotional turmoil. The film is scheduled to go on floors in the coming months and is slated for release in March 2026.