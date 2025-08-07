Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Teases Alia, Pulls Her Back For Photos In Adorable Paparazzi Moment; WATCH

Ranbir Teases Alia, Pulls Her Back For Photos In Adorable Paparazzi Moment; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen leaving Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, sparking excitement for their upcoming film "Love & War" with Vicky Kaushal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 09:49 AM (IST)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted exiting filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple, who will be seen sharing screen space in Bhansali’s upcoming epic Love & War, delighted paparazzi and fans with their candid chemistry and playful banter.

Ranbir’s Playful Tease for Alia

As the couple stepped out of the building, a group of photographers waiting outside cheered them on and requested them to pose together. While Alia was making her way to the car, Ranbir took a light-hearted jab at her, joking, “Yeh ruk nahi rahi” (she is not stopping), referring to her reluctance to pause for photos.

The teasing remark made Alia smile, and she stepped back to join him for a photo. Ranbir then gently placed his hand on her shoulder and pulled her close, leaving her blushing—a moment that instantly stole hearts online.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Twinning in Style

The couple also made a fashion statement with their coordinated casual looks. Ranbir sported a white round-neck T-shirt and blue jeans, layered with a powder blue overshirt. Alia complemented him perfectly in a chic white T-shirt and denim, creating a simple yet stylish twinning moment.

About Love & War

Love & War marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali since his debut in Saawariya (2007). It also reunites Bhansali and Alia Bhatt after their successful partnership on Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Vicky Kaushal, also part of the lead trio, will be working with Bhansali for the first time.

The film was officially announced in January 2024, with a post reading, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies.” The announcement featured digital signatures of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.

What to Expect

Set in the 1960s and 70s, Love & War is expected to be an intense love triangle against a backdrop of conflict. Ranbir and Vicky are reportedly playing Air Force pilots, with the storyline exploring themes of romance, patriotism, and emotional turmoil. The film is scheduled to go on floors in the coming months and is slated for release in March 2026.

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Love & War
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' On India Over Oil Trade With Russia
World
All United Airlines Flights Grounded After Major Computer Failure, Passengers Left Stranded
All United Airlines Flights Grounded After Major Computer Failure, Passengers Left Stranded
India
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump Tariff Raised To 50%
World
'Dirty Indian, Go Back To India': 6-Year-Old Girl Brutally Assaulted, Hit In Private Parts In Ireland
'Dirty Indian, Go Back To India': 6-Year-Old Girl Brutally Assaulted, Hit In Private Parts In Ireland
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget