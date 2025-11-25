Ranbir, Alia Karisma And Other Celebs Visit Dharmendra’s Residence To Pay Respects. Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentRanbir, Alia Karisma And Other Celebs Visit Dharmendra’s Residence To Pay Respects. Video

Bollywood stars, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, visited Dharmendra’s residence to offer condolences as the industry continues to mourn the legendary actor’s passing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
The film fraternity continues to grieve the loss of screen icon Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at 89. The news has left fans and colleagues shattered, with tributes pouring in as the industry tries to process the departure of one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved figures.

Ranbir, Alia and other celebs visit Deol residence

A steady stream of celebrities made their way to the Deol residence on Tuesday to stand by the grieving family. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the morning visitors, joined by Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who had arrived earlier. Ajay Devgn also stopped by to offer his condolences.

 
 
 
 
 
Throughout the day, several familiar faces from the industry were seen at the residence, including Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Bhavna Panday, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Abhay Deol, Dharmendra’s nephew, had also been at the house earlier in the day.

 
 
 
 
 
On Monday night, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was photographed leaving the residence after meeting the family. Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra, Zayed Khan along with his sister Sussanne Khan, and Kajol were also among those who visited.

 
 
 
 
 
Dharmendra's funeral

A day earlier, the funeral witnessed an emotional turnout from the biggest names in Bollywood. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended the last rites, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt — a testament to Dharmendra’s towering influence across generations.

Dharmendra's last film

Dharmendra, whose unforgettable filmography includes Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Dost and Seeta Aur Geeta, will be seen one last time on screen in Ikkis, slated for release on December 25. The film features him as the father of Agastya Nanda in a story directed by Sriram Raghavan, with Jaideep Ahlawat playing a key role.

Speaking to Screen, the film’s co-writer Pooja Ladha Surti confirmed that the team plans to honour the late star through the film itself. She said, “Yes, I am sure Sriram and Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) will do that. His final performance will speak more than any tribute from us, I feel.”

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 08:09 PM (IST)
