HomeEntertainmentRajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded With Him Not To Take The Trip That Claimed His Life

Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded With Him Not To Take The Trip That Claimed His Life

Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda’s wife had urged him not to take the bike trip that led to his tragic accident. The 37-year-old star passed away after battling critical injuries for 11 days.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
The Punjabi entertainment industry has been left heartbroken by the untimely death of singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away on Wednesday, October 8, at 10:55 a.m. at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was 37 years old.

Rajvir Jawanda's wife didn't want him to go

Jawanda had been fighting for his life for 11 days following a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27, which caused severe spinal injuries and brain trauma. Despite intensive medical care and being placed on life support, his condition never improved.

According to his close friends, Rajvir’s wife had desperately tried to dissuade him from going on the bike ride that ended in tragedy. Speaking to Daily Post Punjab, one of his friends revealed, “She told him not to go… but he didn’t listen.” The friend added that she had repeatedly warned him not to take his 1300cc motorcycle, worried about its speed and safety. But Rajvir had brushed aside her concerns, assuring her he would be back soon — a conversation that turned out to be their last.

Known for his reserved nature, Rajvir had always kept his personal life private, never posting pictures or details of his wife or family on social media.

Tributes from the industry

The news of Rajvir’s death has sent waves of grief through the Punjabi music and film industry. Heartfelt tributes have poured in from his colleagues and fans alike. Actor Neeru Bajwa shared a photo of Rajvir on Instagram, writing, “Gone too soon,” though the post was later deleted. Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana posted on X (formerly Twitter), “RIP friend Rajvir Jawanda.”

About Rajvir Jawanda

Born in Pona village, Jagraon (Ludhiana district), Rajvir Jawanda began his musical journey in 2014 with the single Munda Like Me. However, it was his 2016 chartbuster Kali Jawande Di that made him a household name across Punjab. His unique blend of soulful vocals and relatable storytelling struck a deep chord with listeners.

Apart from his singing career, Rajvir also made his mark in Punjabi cinema, starring in films like Jind Jaan, Mindo Taseeldarni, and Kaka Ji. His versatility as both a singer and actor made him one of the most cherished talents of his generation.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Rajvir Jawanda
