Shilpa Shetty’s Only Rule Before Marriage Revealed By Raj Kundra

HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shetty’s Only Rule Before Marriage Revealed By Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra opens up about Shilpa Shetty’s unique condition before marriage, revealing her honest stance that shaped their relationship. Read more about their love story.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Bollywood couple Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have often been admired for their strong bond, but Kundra recently opened up about a defining condition that shaped their marriage. Speaking to Bharti TV, Raj revealed that Shilpa had made it clear she would never settle outside India.

“She said it clear-cut: ‘I’m not marrying any foreigner, any NRI. I have to stay in India, I can’t leave,’" Raj recalled.

Born and raised in London, Kundra later moved to Dubai in 2007 before meeting Shilpa through a mutual friend in the UK. While the two connected instantly, Shilpa’s condition meant Raj had to make a life-changing decision.

How Raj Won Shilpa’s Heart

Kundra recounted how he went the extra mile to convince Shilpa. At the time, he did not own any property in India, so he quickly reached out to a real estate agent and purchased a flat. Soon after, he proposed to her, promising that she would never have to leave her homeland.

“It didn’t matter to me. I could work out of anywhere, so that wasn’t a big deal. Ab dil aa gaya tha toh (Now that I’d fallen for her), I had to go all out. I promised her that I’d never force her to leave India. We’d only go for holidays. She’s India’s own daughter, so we’d stay here," Kundra said.

The gesture impressed Shilpa, who agreed to marry him. Raj also shared why his parents continue to live abroad:

“They’ve been there for 55 years. So they only visit India for festivals like Diwali and Christmas now. But my doors for them are always open, whenever they plan to relocate."

Unexpected Gesture at Vrindavan

The couple was recently spotted in Vrindavan, where a heartfelt moment unfolded. In a viral video, Raj Kundra was seen listening to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, who spoke about his long battle with kidney failure. In an unplanned act of compassion, Raj offered his own kidney to the Maharaj.

Shilpa appeared visibly surprised at her husband’s spontaneous offer. While Maharaj expressed gratitude, he humbly declined the proposal, appreciating the sentiment behind it.

The gesture has since sparked conversations online, highlighting Raj’s emotional depth and the couple’s enduring devotion to faith and values.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Bollywood Couples Raj Kundra News Shilpa Shetty Love Story
