HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Beams With Joy As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Become Parents To A Baby Boy

Priyanka Chopra Beams With Joy As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Become Parents To A Baby Boy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha embrace parenthood with the birth of their baby boy, as Priyanka Chopra and the Chopra family rejoice.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, have joyfully welcomed their first child — a baby boy. The arrival marks the couple’s first step into parenthood, filling their families and fans with happiness.

Priyanka Chopra Leads the Family’s Excitement

Parineeti’s cousin and global icon Priyanka Chopra was among the first to share her excitement. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka reposted Parineeti and Raghav’s announcement post and wrote, “Congratulations.” She also tagged her uncle and aunt, Reena and Pawan Chopra, sending heartfelt wishes to the entire family.

Grandmother Reena Chopra expressed her joy in the comments section of Parineeti’s post. She wrote, “We are overwhelmed and so thankful to God!! We cannot believe it still!! We love you all so much. Thank you for making us grandparents.” Her words reflected the overflowing love and gratitude of the Chopra family.

Bollywood Joins in to Congratulate the Couple

The heartwarming news drew a flurry of wishes from colleagues across the entertainment industry. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bhumi Pednekar also extended their congratulations to the new parents.

Parineeti and Raghav’s Heartfelt Announcement

The couple announced the arrival of their son through a sweet joint Instagram note that read, “He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.” They signed off, “With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav,” accompanied by an evil eye emoji.

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story began with their engagement in May 2023 at Delhi’s Kapurthala House, followed by their grand wedding in September at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. Raghav had even teased the news earlier during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, saying, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!).”

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Chopra Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra
