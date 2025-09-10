Prajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Trip Amid Unrest, Expresses Grief Over Protest Violence

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentPrajakta Koli Cancels Nepal Trip Amid Unrest, Expresses Grief Over Protest Violence

YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli cancels her planned trip to Nepal amid ongoing protests and political violence. She expresses grief and solidarity with the people affected.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Content creator and Bollywood actor Prajakta Koli has cancelled her scheduled trip to Nepal, citing the ongoing violent unrest in the country. The Jugjugg Jeeyo star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her grief over the tragic events unfolding across Nepal, where civil protests have spiraled into deadly confrontations.

“What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate,”
wrote Prajakta in a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories.

She added, “My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

19 Dead, Social Media Ban Sparks Mass Protests

The crisis began when the Nepalese government enforced a blanket ban on major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter) for users who failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology by August 28.

Although the ban was lifted late Monday night, the move had already triggered massive unrest. On Tuesday, furious protesters set fire to key government buildings including the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM’s residence, and even the Supreme Court. Political offices and the homes of senior leaders were also targeted in the violence.

In one of the most shocking incidents, the residence of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal was torched, and his wife succumbed to burn injuries. The Nepal Army has since declared that it is assuming control of national security until further notice.

Public Figures Call for Peace, Manisha Koirala Labels It a 'Black Day'

Nepali-origin actor Manisha Koirala also reacted strongly to the violence, sharing a haunting image of a blood-stained shoe on social media.
Her message, originally posted in Nepali, read in English: “Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.”

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern. In a post on X, he said: “The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace.”

With the death toll rising to at least 19, and widespread damage reported, political tension in Nepal shows no signs of easing.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Manisha Koirala KP Sharma Oli Resignation Prajakta Koli Nepal Protests Nepal Unrest 2025 Nepal Crisis
Read more
