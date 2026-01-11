Maruthi’s much-anticipated horror-comedy The Raja Saab, led by Prabhas, hit theatres this Friday just ahead of the Sankranthi festival. While fans flocked to cinemas for the festive release, the celebrations were short-lived. Within 24 hours of its theatrical debut, the film was reportedly leaked online, triggering swift action from cybercrime authorities in Hyderabad.

As officials intensified their crackdown on piracy networks, a fresh controversy surfaced overseas, one that has now sparked outrage among fans and industry insiders alike.

Pirated Screening Allegedly Spotted At US Restaurant

Adding an unexpected twist to the piracy saga, an Instagram page popular among NRIs shared a video, since deleted, claiming that a restaurant in Ohio, US, was playing a pirated version of The Raja Saab on its television.

The post, captioned “Too much ra” along with folded-hands emojis, quickly made the rounds on social media before being taken down. Despite its removal, screenshots and clips from the post continue to circulate online, raising serious questions about how illegally sourced content is spreading beyond borders.

This incident comes at a crucial time for the film’s overseas run. According to its US distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas, The Raja Saab has already crossed the $2 million mark in the region within just two days of release. Globally, the film has reportedly collected ₹138.30 crore so far, underscoring its strong box office momentum despite mixed reviews.

Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Intensify Piracy Probe

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad cybercrime police are widening their investigation into the leak. Following the arrest of Ravi Emandi, who allegedly operated the iBomma piracy website, authorities have now shifted focus to another suspected key player.

An individual identified as Naveen is believed to be behind notorious pirate platforms such as 5movierulz and 1tamilmv. According to a senior police officer quoted by The Times of India, Naveen is suspected to be a Tamilian operating from Sri Lanka. Investigators claim that camcorder prints of newly released films are being recorded and streamed online in real time.

Both The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar were reportedly found streaming illegally on these platforms, further intensifying concerns within the film industry.

About 'The Raja Saab'

Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory along with IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The film follows the journey of a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to stumble upon unsettling secrets buried deep within his family’s past. While audience curiosity has driven strong opening numbers, critics have offered lukewarm responses to the film so far.