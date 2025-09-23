Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Poonam Pandey Removed From Mandodari's Role In Luv Kush Ramleela After Public Objections

Poonam Pandey was dropped from playing Mandodari in Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila after objections arose due to her controversial image.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Poonam Pandey will no longer be part of the prestigious Luv Kush Ramlila, held annually at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi. The decision comes after objections were raised by various groups over her casting as Mandodari, Raavan’s wife.

Committee Explains Decision

Luv Kush Ramlila Committee President Arjun Kumar and General Secretary Subhash Goyal confirmed that Poonam Pandey had initially accepted the invitation to play Mandodari. However, following the announcement, several organizations objected to her selection.

According to the committee, these objections suggested that her portrayal could hinder the spiritual purpose of the Ramleela—spreading the message of Lord Shri Ram. After careful consideration, the committee unanimously decided to assign the role of Mandodari to another artist this year.

The committee also extended best wishes to Poonam Pandey for her future endeavors and expressed hope that she would accept the decision gracefully.

 

Poonam Pandey’s Earlier Excitement

On September 22, Poonam Pandey had shared a video expressing her happiness about playing Mandodari in the iconic Ramleela.

“In Delhi's Red Fort, the world-famous Luv Kush Ramleela, I am getting an opportunity to play the role of Mandodari. I am very excited and very happy,” she said.

Highlighting the significance of the role, she added, “Mandodari is a very important character. She was Ravan’s wife, and I am looking forward to portraying this beautiful character.”

Navratri Fasting for the Role

Poonam further revealed that she planned to fast during Navratri to prepare mentally and physically for the role.

“I have decided that since Navratri starts tomorrow, I will fast for nine days so that my body and mind remain cleansed, and I can play this beautiful character well. Jai Shri Ram,” she shared in the video.

Reason Behind Objections

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had strongly opposed her casting, citing her controversial public image.

The organization referred to past incidents such as her 2011 promise to strip if India won the ODI World Cup and the 2024 fake death announcement, claiming such acts could hurt devotees’ sentiments.

Star Cast of Luv Kush Ramlila 2025

This year’s Luv Kush Ramlila, which began on September 22 at the Red Fort, features:

  • Arya Babbar as Ravan

  • Kinshuk Vaidya as Ram

  • Rini Arya as Sita

  • BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as Parashurama

 

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
Poonam Pandey
