PM Modi Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor Asrani: ‘He Added Joy To Countless Lives’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, fondly known as Asrani, calling him “a gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist.” The celebrated actor passed away on Monday at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness.

Asrani had been hospitalised for five days due to age-related ailments. Over a remarkable career spanning six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films across languages leaving behind a legacy of laughter and memorable performances.

PM Modi’s Tribute

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief, writing: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

A Journey That Spanned Generations

Asrani made his Hindi film debut in 1967 with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, where he played the friend of actor Biswajeet. Around the same time, he also made a mark in Gujarati cinema, taking on several lead roles.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Asrani effortlessly transitioned between comedic and dramatic roles throughout his illustrious career. He became a household name for his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay — with the iconic line “Hum Angrezon ke zamane ke jailer hain, ha ha!” still echoing in the hearts of movie lovers.

A Career Full of Classics

From Anamika, Mere Apne, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, and Bawarchi to later hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Dhamaal, Asrani’s versatility defined his stardom. His performances were marked by impeccable timing, warmth, and an unmistakable charm that made him beloved across generations.

One of his last on-screen appearances was in Haiwaan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan — a fitting reminder of how long and vibrantly his career endured.

A Legacy of Laughter

As tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry including messages from Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Ramesh Sippy — one thing remains certain: Asrani’s contribution to Indian cinema and comedy will forever be remembered.

He was, as Prime Minister Modi rightly said, a man who “added joy to countless lives.”