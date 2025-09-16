Payal Rohatgi–Sangram Singh Marriage In Trouble? Rumours Link Him To THIS Actress

Once hailed as a picture-perfect couple, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s marriage has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. From cryptic social media posts and public spats to swirling rumours of a third person in the picture, their relationship — once considered rock-solid — now appears to be going through turbulent times.

Trouble Brewing in Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s Marriage?

The first signs of trouble emerged when Payal stepped down as director of Sangram Singh’s charitable foundation, citing “personal reasons.” Her resignation post on Instagram, captioned “Sometimes peace looks like distance” along with the hashtag #LadkiHoonLadSaktiHoon, raised eyebrows and triggered speculation about trouble in paradise.

Soon after, a video of a heated argument between the couple went viral in December 2024, shocking fans. In the clip, Payal accused Sangram of mistreating her over her inability to conceive, warning him never to taunt her about the matter again. She later clarified that it was Sangram’s words she had censored, stressing she wasn’t being abusive.

Sangram Linked to Actress Nikita Rawal?

Adding fuel to the fire, recent rumours have linked Sangram to actress Nikita Rawal after fans noticed their affectionate social media interactions. Heart emojis and friendly banter between the two sparked dating rumours, with insiders claiming the pair has been discreetly seeing each other for the past six months.

As per IANS, “Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.”

So far, neither Sangram, Payal, nor Nikita have publicly addressed these rumours.

Divorce Speculation First Emerged in July

Back in July this year, when Payal announced her resignation from Sangram’s foundation, speculation about their marriage started spreading like wildfire. Soon after, Sangram’s sister, Sunita Kumari, stepped in to handle the foundation’s operations.

How the Rumours Affected Their Families

According to a News18 report, Sangram revealed how the divorce reports created chaos for their loved ones. “On the day of our anniversary, reports about our divorce started doing the rounds. We began getting frantic messages from family members, relatives, and the media,” he shared.

To clear the air, he posted an anniversary picture with Payal on social media, but admitted that the entire episode felt wrong. “I don’t understand why people speculate without confirming with us first. These things affect our families,” he said.

Sangram on Payal’s Social Media Outbursts

While Sangram maintains a calm and private approach, Payal’s blunt nature and unfiltered posts have often drawn criticism. Sangram revealed he has stopped advising her against posting personal matters online.

“I’ve often told her in the past to not put up certain things on social media as it affects her image and reputation, but she disagrees. Agar unko khushi mile, toh daale. Payal ji has no filter and is blunt but that’s her nature. Had we been similar, we wouldn’t have been together,” he shared.

Payal And Sangram's Love Story

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9, 2022, in an intimate Agra ceremony after dating for several years. But in recent times, their once-celebrated relationship appears to be battling one storm after another.