Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPawan Singh To Join Reality Show Rise & Fall Hosted By Ashneer Grover

Pawan Singh To Join Reality Show Rise & Fall Hosted By Ashneer Grover

Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who predominantly works in Bihar cinema, has spoken up on joining the upcoming streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who predominantly works in Bihar cinema, has spoken up on joining the upcoming streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’.

Pawan has been recently confirmed to be a part of the show’s line-up. Reacting to him joining the show, the actor-politician said that the show gives him a chance to connect with new people.

Sharing his excitement, Pawan Singh said, “My journey has always been about connecting with people through my music and my personality, and ‘Rise & Fall’ gives me a chance to do that in a completely new way. I am coming with full energy, full swag, and a lot of heart. This show is about rising against the odds, and I am here to show that nothing can stop you if you believe in yourself”.

The reveal video captures Pawan in his signature avatar, powerful, fearless, and dripping with swag. From his larger-than-life presence to his infectious energy, Pawan Singh walks in like a storm, reminding fans why he continues to rule hearts across the nation. His entry promises to bring a whole new wave of energy, drama, and raw entertainment to the ‘Rise & Fall’ tower.

‘Rise & Fall’, which follows the same format of the superhit reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, is being hosted by reality star Ashneer Grover, who is known for ‘Shark Tank India’.

Earlier, it was revealed that Ashneer was personally looking into the casting and the rejection of the show ‘Rise & Fall’. A source close to the production has spilled some beans on how host Ashneer Grover didn’t just sign on to anchor the show, but also took charge of the casting too. The source went on to reveal that Ashneer has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, dubbing them as ‘too boring’ or ‘not sharp enough for the game.

‘Rise & Fall’ is set to stream on Amazon MX Player.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress After GST Overhaul
World
‘Tariffs On India Over Russian Energy Crucial For Peace Push’: Trump Administration Tells US Supreme Court
‘Tariffs On India Over Russian Energy Crucial For Peace Push’: Trump Admin Tells US Supreme Court
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget