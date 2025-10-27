‘Khatam, Tata Bye!' Parineeti Chopra Jokes About Being A ‘Full-Fledged Mom’ After Son’s Arrival

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, are overjoyed after welcoming their baby boy on October 19. The couple, who are enjoying their new chapter of parenthood, couldn’t be happier. Yet, Parineeti admits she’s still coming to terms with the fact that she’s now a “full-fledged mother” and no longer pregnant.

Parineeti’s Funny Take on Becoming a New Mom

On Monday, Parineeti shared her candid reaction to motherhood on Instagram Stories. She posted a hilarious clip from Aamir Khan’s cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, where his character bursts into laughter before suddenly breaking into tears. The edited audio concludes with the line, “Khatam (finished, tata bye bye).”

The clip’s caption read, “Me, realising that I am a full-fledged mother now and not just pregnant anymore.”

Parineeti reshared the reel on her Stories with two laughing emojis, perfectly capturing the mix of emotions that come with new motherhood.

Gratitude for Love and Blessings

Earlier, the new mom penned a heartfelt note to thank fans, friends, and well-wishers for their warm wishes.

She wrote,“Thank you for your wishes, everyone! Can’t reply to everyone individually – but please know we have read and cherished each and every mention and message! Love you all, Pari and Raghav.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Parineeti and Raghav’s Love Story

Parineeti and Raghav announced the arrival of their baby boy with a joint statement on Instagram: “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.”

The couple got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and tied the knot in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, in September 2023.

Earlier this year, during his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Raghav playfully hinted at their plans to welcome a baby soon — and in August, the couple joyfully confirmed Parineeti’s pregnancy on social media.