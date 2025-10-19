Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share Joy Of Becoming Parents To Baby Boy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share Joy Of Becoming Parents To Baby Boy

Actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have joyfully announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on Sunday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartfelt joint post, delighting fans and well-wishers.

Hospital Preparations Ahead of Delivery

In their post, the couple wrote, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.” The announcement was accompanied by a creative in celadon-colored stripes, celebrating the arrival of their little one.

Earlier on Sunday, reports indicated that Parineeti had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi as medical experts prepared for her delivery. The ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actress had relocated to the national capital ahead of the birth, with her husband Raghav by her side to support her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

A Love Story That Began in London

The news comes over two years after the couple tied the knot in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and notable figures including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Parineeti had looked ethereal in a subtle ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Raghav opted for a classic cream sherwani, both choosing understated sophistication over extravagance. The festivities included traditional ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi, and a Sufi night, reflecting the couple’s warm and spiritual personalities.

The couple’s love story reportedly began years ago in London during their studies, and they reconnected in India. Post-wedding, Parineeti shared memories of the special day, writing, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 05:02 PM (IST)
