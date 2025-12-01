Palash Muchhal Seen Publicly For The First Time Since Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana

Music composer Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance after the abrupt postponement of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana and his recent health emergency. Although he kept a noticeably subdued demeanour, he did not avoid photographers who were stationed at the airport.

Palash Muchhal spotted first time after wedding postponement

On Monday, Palash was spotted at the airport accompanied by his mother, Amita, and close family members. Multiple videos from the outing are now circulating online.

Dressed in an all-black outfit — pyjamas, shirt, and a jacket — and holding a book, Palash walked out with security personnel guiding him to the exit. His mother was seen pausing to greet someone who bent down to touch her feet as she stepped out.

While Palash refrained from engaging much with the cameras, he did not attempt to hide or rush past them, maintaining a calm but low-key presence as he headed to his vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This marks his first public outing since the couple’s wedding plans were halted and reports emerged about his brief hospitalisation.

Palash and Smriti's wedding postponed

Palash and Smriti were scheduled to marry on November 23. However, the celebrations were unexpectedly deferred after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Just a day later, concerns deepened when Palash, too, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Since then, social media chatter has intensified, with rumours alleging infidelity and tension between the two. Many Reddit threads alleged that Palash had cheated on Mandhana with a choreographer involved in the pre-wedding functions. Another thread alleged that Palash was seen kissing another woman just four days before his engagement. Multiple anonymous users claimed they witnessed the incident during dance rehearsals.

Neither Palash nor Smriti has issued any statement addressing the speculation, leaving fans waiting for clarity.