Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPalash Muchhal Seen Publicly For The First Time Since Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal Seen Publicly For The First Time Since Wedding Postponement With Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal was seen publicly for the first time since his wedding with Smriti Mandhana was postponed. The composer kept a low profile at the airport amid ongoing speculation about their relationship.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Music composer Palash Muchhal made his first public appearance after the abrupt postponement of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana and his recent health emergency. Although he kept a noticeably subdued demeanour, he did not avoid photographers who were stationed at the airport.

Palash Muchhal spotted first time after wedding postponement

On Monday, Palash was spotted at the airport accompanied by his mother, Amita, and close family members. Multiple videos from the outing are now circulating online.

Dressed in an all-black outfit — pyjamas, shirt, and a jacket — and holding a book, Palash walked out with security personnel guiding him to the exit. His mother was seen pausing to greet someone who bent down to touch her feet as she stepped out.

While Palash refrained from engaging much with the cameras, he did not attempt to hide or rush past them, maintaining a calm but low-key presence as he headed to his vehicle.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This marks his first public outing since the couple’s wedding plans were halted and reports emerged about his brief hospitalisation.

Palash and Smriti's wedding postponed

Palash and Smriti were scheduled to marry on November 23. However, the celebrations were unexpectedly deferred after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. Just a day later, concerns deepened when Palash, too, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

Since then, social media chatter has intensified, with rumours alleging infidelity and tension between the two. Many Reddit threads alleged that Palash had cheated on Mandhana with a choreographer involved in the pre-wedding functions. Another thread alleged that Palash was seen kissing another woman just four days before his engagement. Multiple anonymous users claimed they witnessed the incident during dance rehearsals.

Neither Palash nor Smriti has issued any statement addressing the speculation, leaving fans waiting for clarity.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
'Biggest Dramabaaz': Oppn Slams PM Modi Over 'Drama Nahi Delivery' Jibe As Winter Session Begins
World
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
News
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Special Intensive Revision: Deoria Lekhpal Ends Life Amid SIR Stress, SP Announces Aid
Breaking: Notorious Criminal Shikari Rai Shot in Police Encounter in Bihar’s Chhapra
Breaking: CM Sukhu Questions ‘Radhe-Radhe’ Greeting, BJP Allege Insult to Sanatan Values
Breaking: NIA Raids in Shopian, Pulwama Over Delhi Car Blast Suspects
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget