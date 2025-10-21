Vash Level 2 OTT Premiere: When And Where To Watch Supernatural Horror Film

Vash Level 2 OTT release: After sending chills down audiences’ spines at the box office, the Gujarati supernatural psychological horror hit Vash Level 2 is gearing up for its digital debut on Netflix on October 22.

Netflix announces Vash Level 2 OTT release

Netflix released an official teaser, teasing the horror with the line: “Darr ka mahaul hai. Iss Baar bachna hoga mushkil. Watch Vash Level 2, out 22 October, on Netflix.” The film will be available in both Gujarati and Hindi, giving a wider audience access to its eerie thrills.

About Vash Level 2

A sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Vash, Vash Level 2 originally hit theatres on August 27, 2025. Hitu Kanodia returns as Atharva, with Hiten Kumar reprising his menacing role as Pratap, and Janki Bodiwala as Arya, Atharva’s daughter. Monal Gajjar and Chetan Daiya play pivotal roles, while director and writer Krishnadev Yagnik continues to helm the franchise.

The storyline picks up 12 years after the first film, as the dreaded Pratap resurfaces, forcing Atharva to confront evil once again. To protect Arya and a group of hypnotised schoolgirls, Atharva must face a supernatural menace that proves the darkness he thought he defeated was never truly gone. The climax delivers a chilling confrontation, tying past horrors to present terror, and exploring the cyclical nature of both psychological and supernatural evil.

Vash Level 2 response

Upon its theatrical release, Vash Level 2 was met with praise from critics and audiences, further solidifying the franchise’s status in Gujarati cinema. The original Vash had previously bagged the Best Gujarati Feature Film award at the 71st National Film Awards, with Janki Bodiwala winning Best Supporting Actress.