Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTVash Level 2 OTT Premiere: When And Where To Watch Supernatural Horror Film

Vash Level 2 OTT Premiere: When And Where To Watch Supernatural Horror Film

Vash Level 2, the Gujarati supernatural horror sequel starring Janki Bodiwala, is coming to Netflix on October 22. Fans can now stream the spine-chilling thriller in both Gujarati and Hindi from home.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vash Level 2 OTT release: After sending chills down audiences’ spines at the box office, the Gujarati supernatural psychological horror hit Vash Level 2 is gearing up for its digital debut on Netflix on October 22.

Netflix announces Vash Level 2 OTT release

Netflix released an official teaser, teasing the horror with the line: “Darr ka mahaul hai. Iss Baar bachna hoga mushkil. Watch Vash Level 2, out 22 October, on Netflix.” The film will be available in both Gujarati and Hindi, giving a wider audience access to its eerie thrills.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

About Vash Level 2

A sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Vash, Vash Level 2 originally hit theatres on August 27, 2025. Hitu Kanodia returns as Atharva, with Hiten Kumar reprising his menacing role as Pratap, and Janki Bodiwala as Arya, Atharva’s daughter. Monal Gajjar and Chetan Daiya play pivotal roles, while director and writer Krishnadev Yagnik continues to helm the franchise.

The storyline picks up 12 years after the first film, as the dreaded Pratap resurfaces, forcing Atharva to confront evil once again. To protect Arya and a group of hypnotised schoolgirls, Atharva must face a supernatural menace that proves the darkness he thought he defeated was never truly gone. The climax delivers a chilling confrontation, tying past horrors to present terror, and exploring the cyclical nature of both psychological and supernatural evil.

Vash Level 2 response

Upon its theatrical release, Vash Level 2 was met with praise from critics and audiences, further solidifying the franchise’s status in Gujarati cinema. The original Vash had previously bagged the Best Gujarati Feature Film award at the 71st National Film Awards, with Janki Bodiwala winning Best Supporting Actress.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vash Level 2
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
'FAST & BRTUAL': Trump Says Middle East Allies Ready To ‘Go Into Gaza’ If Hamas Fails To Honour Agreement
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
India
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget