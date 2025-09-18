Samay Raina’s 'Say No To Cruise' Tee At Aryan Khan’s Premiere Sparks Debate

Comedian Samay Raina stirred up conversation at the star-studded premiere of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. While the event drew attention for its high-profile guest list and Aryan’s much-awaited entry into filmmaking, it was Samay’s outfit, or more specifically, his T-shirt, that had the internet talking.

Internet Reacts to Samay Raina’s T-Shirt Message

Dressed in a plain black tee, Samay's shirt bore the words: “Say No To Cruise.” The seemingly harmless slogan raised eyebrows across social media, with many netizens interpreting it as a subtle jab at Aryan Khan’s past, specifically, his 2021 involvement in the infamous cruise drug case.

On Reddit, users quickly picked up on the potential double meaning. One wrote, "Oh God!!!!! Samay is born different. Who would have thought? I can’t stop laughing." Another added, "He has guts. I know it's cliche, but.... But bro should really hesitate." Speculation continued with comments like, "Is it a dig at his drug case?" and "Samay's a different breed."

Flashback: Aryan Khan’s Cruise Drug Case

In October 2021, Aryan Khan, along with friends including Arbaaz Merchant, was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid on the Cordelia Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The high-profile case made national headlines, particularly due to the involvement of Sameer Wankhede, then a senior NCB officer.

Aryan spent over three weeks in custody before being released on bail. In 2022, he was given a clean chit by the NCB due to lack of evidence.

Aryan Khan Makes His Directorial Debut

Now, four years after the controversy, Aryan Khan is stepping into the spotlight again — this time behind the camera. The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, a seven-episode Netflix series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, marks Aryan’s debut as a director and writer.

The show stars Lakshya as Aasmaan Singh, a young dreamer trying to make it in the ruthless film industry. With a strong ensemble including Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, the series is set for release on September 18.

Despite the drama surrounding the premiere, the buzz around Aryan’s venture remains strong — and Samay Raina’s cheeky T-shirt might have only helped boost that interest.