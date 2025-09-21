Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan BTS Shots From King Leak

Excitement is building for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, which also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Recently leaked behind-the-scenes photos show SRK, Suhana, and Abhishek Bachchan on set, giving fans a glimpse of the much-anticipated father-daughter pairing.

First BTS Pics of Father-Daughter Duo Set the Internet Buzzing

Shah Rukh sports a salt-and-pepper look with a white t-shirt, overshirt, and hat, complemented by a grey beard that has fans drawing comparisons to his Jawan persona. Suhana appears in a brown tank top paired with beige cargo pants, hinting at action sequences in her debut. Abhishek Bachchan also joins the ensemble, donning his signature salt-and-pepper style.

Megastar SRK and Suhana Khan from the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/HFNCBoQ9wC — SRK Fans United (@SRKUnited_) September 20, 2025

Deepika Padukone Confirms Return to King

Deepika Padukone recently shared her excitement about reuniting with SRK for King, after exiting the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Posting a picture of their clasped hands, she wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?"

This marks Deepika’s sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh since Om Shanti Om in 2007, cementing one of Bollywood’s most celebrated on-screen partnerships.

Star-Studded Cast and Release Details

King features a stellar cast, including Abhay Verma, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla. Slated for a 2026 release, the film promises high-octane drama and cinematic grandeur.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is celebrating the release of The Ba**ds Of Bollywood, directed by his son Aryan Khan. The Netflix film, which premiered on September 18, stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, and has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.