Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan BTS Shots From King Leak

HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan BTS Shots From King Leak

Fans get a sneak peek of Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan on the sets of King, marking the superstar’s daughter’s big-screen debut.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 02:07 PM (IST)

Excitement is building for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, which also marks the big-screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Recently leaked behind-the-scenes photos show SRK, Suhana, and Abhishek Bachchan on set, giving fans a glimpse of the much-anticipated father-daughter pairing.

First BTS Pics of Father-Daughter Duo Set the Internet Buzzing

Shah Rukh sports a salt-and-pepper look with a white t-shirt, overshirt, and hat, complemented by a grey beard that has fans drawing comparisons to his Jawan persona. Suhana appears in a brown tank top paired with beige cargo pants, hinting at action sequences in her debut. Abhishek Bachchan also joins the ensemble, donning his signature salt-and-pepper style.

ALSO READ: Lakshya: ‘The Ba*ds Of Bollywood’ Connects Universally, Stays True To Its Root

Deepika Padukone Confirms Return to King

Deepika Padukone recently shared her excitement about reuniting with SRK for King, after exiting the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Posting a picture of their clasped hands, she wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

This marks Deepika’s sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh since Om Shanti Om in 2007, cementing one of Bollywood’s most celebrated on-screen partnerships.

Star-Studded Cast and Release Details

King features a stellar cast, including Abhay Verma, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla. Slated for a 2026 release, the film promises high-octane drama and cinematic grandeur.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is celebrating the release of The Ba**ds Of Bollywood, directed by his son Aryan Khan. The Netflix film, which premiered on September 18, stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa, and has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
SHAH RUKH KHAN Suhana KHan
PM Modi To Address Nation Today At 5 PM
Lalu Yadav's Daughter's Post Sparks Fresh Family Feud Rumours Ahead Of Bihar Polls
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
BJP Alleges Abuses Hurled At PM Modi's Mother Again During Tejashwi Yadav's Bihar Rally
