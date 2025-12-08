Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up its season with a high-energy finale on Sunday, witnessing Gaurav Khanna walk away with the coveted trophy and prize money. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show not only dominated conversations but also topped OTT viewership charts during its final stretch.

Bigg Boss 19’s remarkable run

According to Ormax data, Season 19 registered an impressive average of 7.5–8 million weekly viewers, becoming the highest-watched non-fiction programme in the OTT space during the finale week. Between December 1 and 7, it drew 7.2 million viewers—outperforming other popular reality titles by a wide margin.

Shows such as Laughter Chefs 3, Indian Idol 16, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and Bigg Boss Tamil 9 trailed significantly, recording viewership figures in the range of 4.3 million to 1.2 million. Earlier weeks were equally strong, with the show drawing 6.8 million viewers in its closing week of November and 7.1 million the week before.

Produced by EndemolShine India, the season aired on Colors TV and streamed on JioHotstar, maintaining strong engagement across platforms.

Gaurav Khanna claims the title

Television actor Gaurav Khanna was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19, defeating finalist Farrhana Bhatt in a closely followed finale. Responding to his win, Gaurav told PTI, “It is yet to sink in. It is very surreal for me now. I received so much of love. What I love about it is that I didn't change a bit. I am the same when I went inside the house and came out, and people like that (quality) a lot. I didn't change or faked anything.”

The season premiered on August 24 and concluded on a triumphant note, reaffirming Bigg Boss’ stronghold as one of India’s most-watched reality franchises.