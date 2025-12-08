Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTSalman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss 19 Draws 8 Million Weekly OTT Viewers, Outshines KBC 17, Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss 19 Draws 8 Million Weekly OTT Viewers, Outshines KBC 17, Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Bigg Boss 19 continued its strong run on OTT, recording over 8 million weekly viewers. The Salman Khan-hosted season outperformed other major reality shows, maintaining dominance throughout its run.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up its season with a high-energy finale on Sunday, witnessing Gaurav Khanna walk away with the coveted trophy and prize money. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show not only dominated conversations but also topped OTT viewership charts during its final stretch.

Bigg Boss 19’s remarkable run

According to Ormax data, Season 19 registered an impressive average of 7.5–8 million weekly viewers, becoming the highest-watched non-fiction programme in the OTT space during the finale week. Between December 1 and 7, it drew 7.2 million viewers—outperforming other popular reality titles by a wide margin.

Shows such as Laughter Chefs 3, Indian Idol 16, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and Bigg Boss Tamil 9 trailed significantly, recording viewership figures in the range of 4.3 million to 1.2 million. Earlier weeks were equally strong, with the show drawing 6.8 million viewers in its closing week of November and 7.1 million the week before.

Produced by EndemolShine India, the season aired on Colors TV and streamed on JioHotstar, maintaining strong engagement across platforms.

Gaurav Khanna claims the title

Television actor Gaurav Khanna was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19, defeating finalist Farrhana Bhatt in a closely followed finale. Responding to his win, Gaurav told PTI, “It is yet to sink in. It is very surreal for me now. I received so much of love. What I love about it is that I didn't change a bit. I am the same when I went inside the house and came out, and people like that (quality) a lot. I didn't change or faked anything.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The season premiered on August 24 and concluded on a triumphant note, reaffirming Bigg Boss’ stronghold as one of India’s most-watched reality franchises.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
News
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
IndiGo Refund Update: Rs 827 Crore Issued, 4,500 Bags Returned So Far
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget