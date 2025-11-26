Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Saali Mohabbat Trailer: Radhika Apte Leads Tisca Chopra’s Chilling How-Dunnit

ZEE5's upcoming film Saali Mohabbat, directed by Tisca Chopra, is a tense how-dunnit set in a quiet town disrupted by a double murder.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

OTT platform ZEE5 on Wednesday released the trailer of its upcoming original film Saali Mohabbat, a genre-bending how-dunnit that marks the feature directorial debut of actor Tisca Chopra. Backed by Jio Studios and designer Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, the film promises a tense, slow-burning narrative set against a backdrop of mystery, emotional depth, and psychological intrigue. Saali Mohabbat is set to stream from December 12.

A Stellar Ensemble Cast

The film boasts a powerful cast featuring Radhika Apte, Divyenndu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sharat Saxena, and Sauraseni Maitra. Each actor brings their own energy to the film’s layered world, contributing to its tense, immersive atmosphere.

A Sheltered Life Disrupted

At the centre of the story is Smita, played by Radhika Apte—a woman leading a near-invisible, restrained existence in the quiet, wintry town of Fursatgarh. Her life unfolds with a certain stillness and routine, until a horrifying double murder rattles the town’s peace and upends everything she knows.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Mystery, Suspicion & Emotional Turmoil

As investigators dig deeper, Fursatgarh’s seemingly calm façade begins to crack. Long-buried motives, hidden tensions, and simmering conflicts rise to the surface. What initially appears to be a straightforward crime quickly grows complicated, drawing attention to a web of people who all seem to have something to hide.

Amid this increasingly unsettling investigation, Smita is pulled out of her cocoon and thrust into a world of suspicion. Suddenly surrounded by potential suspects—including herself—she finds her internal calm slipping away. Forced to navigate both the evolving mystery and the storm of emotions within her, Smita must fight to preserve whatever peace she has left.

Radhika Apte on Smita’s Complexity

Apte said the trailer captures the “unsettling stillness” of Smita’s interior world.

“Playing Smita meant sitting with emotions that aren’t always easy to define. Tisca’s guidance helped me find that fragile balance between quiet vulnerability and hidden strength. Smita may appear reserved, but she shouldn’t be provoked—never underestimate the power of a quiet woman,” she shared.

Divyenndu on the Film’s Intense Mood

Divyenndu said the trailer reflects the film’s “quiet intensity”. '

“Working on Saali Mohabbat meant stepping into discomfort and trusting the truth of the story. Tisca creates an atmosphere where silences speak louder than words,” he added.

 

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Radhika Apte Tisca Chopra Saali Mohabbat
