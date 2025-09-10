Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rise & Fall: Anaya Bangar Says Popular Cricketer Sent Her Nude Photo

On a recent episode of the reality show Rise & Fall, transgender athlete Anaya Bangar, daughter of former cricketer Sanjay Bangar, made a shocking disclosure about being harassed online by a “well-known cricketer.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anaya Bangar shares harassment experience

Opening up during a candid conversation with fellow contestants, Anaya recalled what happened shortly after she came out publicly last November.

"Basically, kya hua tha, main publicly come out ki last year November mein. Fir December-January mein main content post karti thi, jo dimag mein aaraha tha who karti thi. Randomly, ek cricketer ne mujhe add kiya and hamari kuch baat nahi hui, usne directly photo bhej di. Waisi photo," Anaya said.

One contestant then asked, “Nangu pangu? (Was it a naked picture?)” to which Anaya replied, “Samajhlo abhi (you know what kind).” When another asked if the cricketer was known, she responded, "Use sab jaante hai (Everyone knows him)."

 
 
 
 
 
The athlete, who transitioned last year, has earlier spoken about the hurdles she has faced as a transgender woman navigating the cricketing circuit and social spaces connected to the sport.

 
 
 
 
 
About Rise & Fall

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, Rise & Fall brings together 16 contestants from different walks of life in a battle of power, strategy, and survival. The lineup includes television star Arjun Bijlani, choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma, comedian Kiku Sharda, actor Kubbra Sait, singer-host Aditya Narayan, and actress Aahana Kumra.

Also part of the show are Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh, wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, reality personality Arbaz Patel, digital creators Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha, along with trans-athlete and influencer Anaya Bangar.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
