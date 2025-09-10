Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rise And Fall: Arbaz Patel And Aarush Bhola’s Clash Almost Gets Physical

The reality show “Rise & Fall” turned into a full-blown war as contestants Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola went from pitching to almost throwing punches.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The reality show “Rise & Fall” turned into a full-blown war as contestants Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola went from pitching to almost throwing punches.

What started as taunts soon turned into ugly name-calling and even a physical showdown. Snapping at Aarush, Arbaz threw the first jab, saying, “Kuch bhi nahi karra hai tu, mai to sochra hun ki Delhi wale afsoos karre honge ki isko kyun bhej diya. Tera khudka kuch hai hi nahi. (You are not doing anything. Delhiites must be regretting sending you the show. You have nothing of your own.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arbaz Shaikh (@mr.arbazpatel)

Aarush quickly shot back, “Tera kya hai khud ka? (What do you have of your own?) The war of words only got nastier. Arbaz hit harder, saying, “Mera kya hai vo dikhra hai… Beta, Delhi vale to thukte bhi nahi honge tere upar. (Everybody can see what I have. Delhiites must not be even spitting at you.)” Aarush snapped back with equal rage, “Tere upar to duniya thukti hai! (The world spits at you.)” What followed was hurling of abuses, pushing, shoving, and a near fistfight that shocked everyone. Workers, aka other contestants, rushed in to separate the two before it went completely out of control. Talking about the show, the game of Rise and Fall this week saw the house split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh held the throne as Rulers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AARUSH BHOLA FIT - MESS (@aarushbhola17)

The show is hosted by businessman and Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover. The show kickstarted a week ago and has already garnered a lot of views. It was said to be a tough competition for the two-decade-old TV reality show Bigg Boss.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
Rise And Fall
