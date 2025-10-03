Peaky Blinders Returns: Steven Knight Unveils Sequel Series With New Shelby Era

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTPeaky Blinders Returns: Steven Knight Unveils Sequel Series With New Shelby Era

Steven Knight confirms a new Peaky Blinders series set in 1953 Birmingham. With two seasons ordered by Netflix and the BBC, the Shelbys return in a post-war battle for power.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The fan-favourite series ‘Peaky Blinders’ is making a return to the small screen with a new generation of Shelbys.

A sequel series from the show’s writer and creator Steven Knight, set in 1953 Britain, has received a two-season order, reports ‘Variety’.

The cast is being kept under wraps for now, but original ‘Peaky Blinders’ star Cillian Murphy is on board as an executive producer. The series has been ordered at Netflix and the BBC.

The plot description reads, “After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s ‘Peaky Blinders’, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart”.

As per ‘Variety’, the new series will be produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama. It’s set to film in Birmingham at Digbeth Loc. Studios.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story”, Knight said in a statement. “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride”.

The two new seasons will consist of six 60-minute episodes each. Beyond Knight and Murphy, the new ‘Peaky Blinders’ era is executive produced by Karen Wilson and Martin Haines for Kudos, Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama, Jo McClellan and Danielle Scott Haughton for the BBC and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley for Netflix.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for more ‘Peaky Blinders’, as there is also an upcoming film ‘The Immortal Man’ is expected to release in early 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Peaky Blinders Sequel Series Steven Knight Peaky Blinders 1953 Cillian Murphy Executive Producer Peaky Blinders Netflix BBC
