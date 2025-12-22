Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Darkest Turn Powers This Unsettling Psychological Series

Mrs Deshpande review: If you want to truly understand and enjoy Mrs Deshpande, patience is non-negotiable. This is not a series meant to be sampled casually or judged after an episode or two. It is a classic slow-burn thriller—one that takes its time to pull you in, quietly tightens its grip, and then leaves you thoroughly unsettled with twists you won’t see coming.

Mrs Deshpande story

Set against the dark underbelly of Mumbai, the series revolves around a string of chilling serial killings. The murderer strangles victims with a nylon rope and leaves their bodies hanging in front of mirrors—an eerie signature that baffles the police. With no clear leads, the Mumbai Police take a desperate and unconventional step: they seek help from another serial killer already behind bars.

That killer is Mrs Deshpande, played by Madhuri Dixit—an imprisoned murderer who committed similar crimes in the past. What follows is a tense psychological cat-and-mouse game between the police and a woman whose mind is as dangerous as it is fascinating. The rest of the story unfolds across six episodes, each nearly an hour long, now streaming on Jio Hotstar—and by the end, the series makes sure your assumptions are completely overturned.

How is Mrs Deshpande?

Mrs Deshpande moves at an unhurried pace, and that is both its risk and its reward. The opening stretch is undeniably slow and may even feel uneventful to some viewers. There’s a constant sense of “why isn’t anything happening?” But once the narrative finds its rhythm, the twists begin to land with precision.

What works in the show’s favour is that it refuses to spoon-feed answers. The narrative keeps you guessing till the very end, never allowing you to confidently pin down the killer’s identity. That unpredictability becomes its biggest strength.

Performances

Madhuri Dixit is the show’s biggest revelation. Seeing her in a role so far removed from her established screen image is genuinely startling—in the best way possible. Appearing largely without makeup, she delivers a restrained, unsettling performance that relies more on internal menace than theatrics. It’s a reminder of just how powerful she can be when she lets go of starry mannerisms.

Priyanshu Chatterjee impresses as the police commissioner, bringing authority and emotional restraint to the role. Siddharth Chandekar is solid as the ACP, handling the layered character with conviction. Diksha Juneja leaves a strong impression, while Nimisha Nair lends steady support.

Writing and direction

The story has been written by Nagesh Kukunoor and Rohit G Banawalikar, with Kukunoor also directing the series. The writing is measured, deliberately withholding information, while the direction maintains a brooding, atmospheric tone throughout. While the pacing could have been tighter in the initial episodes, the overall payoff justifies the approach.

Final verdict

Mrs Deshpande is not a fast-paced binge designed for instant gratification. It demands time, attention and patience—but rewards viewers who stay the course. With strong performances, a layered narrative and a finale that refuses to play safe, this is a series well worth watching.