Millie Bobby Brown Accuses David Harbour Of Bullying Ahead Of Stranger Things Final Season

As fans gear up for the much-anticipated final season of Stranger Things, a storm seems to be brewing behind the scenes. Reports suggest that actress Millie Bobby Brown has filed serious allegations of bullying and harassment against her co-star David Harbour, months before filming began on the hit Netflix show’s fifth and final season.

Millie Bobby Brown’s complaint against David Harbour

According to a Daily Mail report, Millie, who plays the fan-favourite Eleven, accused Harbour of inappropriate behaviour, though no sexual misconduct was alleged. The publication claims that Netflix launched a lengthy internal inquiry into the matter. The alleged complaint reportedly included “pages and pages of accusations” filed by Millie, which led to an investigation that stretched over several months.

A source told the outlet, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

The timing of the controversy coincided with a difficult period in Harbour’s personal life. The Hellboy actor was reportedly struggling in his marriage to singer Lily Allen, with the couple finalising their separation earlier this year in February.

Fans speculate over Hopper’s screen time

Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper — Eleven’s adoptive father in the series — has been noticeably absent from many of Stranger Things’ promotional events this year. His reduced visibility has only added fuel to the rumours that his role in the final season may have been trimmed following the allegations.

Adding to the speculation, an old interview clip of Millie has resurfaced, in which she appeared uneasy when asked if Harbour would officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi. When questioned by MTV’s Josh Horowitz, she hesitated before replying, “Yes. I don’t know how I feel… sure. Matthew Modine, I think.” Interestingly, Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner — Eleven’s manipulative father figure in the show — did end up officiating the wedding.

Lily Allen’s new album hints at infidelity

Meanwhile, David Harbour’s personal life has also made headlines due to his ex-wife Lily Allen’s latest album West End Girl, released on October 24, 2025. The British singer-songwriter openly referenced the alleged infidelity she faced during their marriage.

According to reports, Harbour allegedly had an affair with a costume designer during the filming of his 2021 Netflix movie We Have a Ghost. The album features tracks like Madeline, Tennis, and P**y Palace, which describe betrayal, control, and heartbreak.

Speaking about the record, Allen revealed that while not every lyric is meant to be literal, much of it is inspired by her experiences within the marriage. She even referred to Harbour as a “sex addict” during interviews, claiming that their so-called open relationship was deeply unbalanced.

Stranger Things final season release schedule

Despite the off-screen turbulence, Netflix is moving ahead with the release of Stranger Things Season 5. The first part is set to premiere on November 26, followed by the second volume on Christmas Day. The grand finale of the beloved sci-fi series is scheduled to drop on New Year’s Eve, marking the end of one of the most successful shows in streaming history.