Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTMadharaasi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch AR Murugadoss' Action Film

Madharaasi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch AR Murugadoss' Action Film

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s ‘Madharaasi’ starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stream from October 1.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s ‘Madharaasi’ starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stream from October 1 on Prime Video.

“With Madharaasi, I wanted to explore the fascinating intersection of the human mind and the world of high-stakes action," said Murugadoss.

The psychological action thriller also stars Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.

“Madharaasi is unlike anything I’ve attempted before,” added actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu, Madharaasi follows Raghu, a car showroom employee secretly battling a rare psychological disorder that makes him believe strangers are his lost relatives. When NIA officer Premnath recruits Raghu to infiltrate a cylinder gas factory doubling as a weapons storage hub for an arms syndicate, a deadly covert mission unfolds.

Raghu’s fragile mental state, his haunting past, and his tender bond with Malathi, a dental student and singer, shape a story that blurs the line between delusion and destiny. With Virat and Chirag leading the ruthless syndicate, Madharaasi promises an edge-of-the-seat experience, packed with emotional depth and heart-pounding action.

Murugadoss added: “Raghu’s journey is at once emotional and thrilling—his disorder becoming both his greatest vulnerability and his most unexpected strength. Collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan, Anirudh, and such a remarkable cast and crew elevated the film in every way.”

Sivakarthikeyan added that playing Raghu, a man caught between reality and delusion, was both a challenge and a revelation.

He added: “His vulnerability, courage, and the unpredictability of his journey pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best possible way. Working with Murugadoss sir has been nothing short of a dream—his vision and precision uncovered layers in the story I hadn’t imagined.”

In the film, a fregoli delusion patient becomes involved in an operation to stop a North Indian syndicate from distributing guns across Tamil Nadu.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madharaasi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Activist Sonam Wanghcuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Violence, Suspected Of Money Laundering
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget