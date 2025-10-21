In a delightful twist, Bollywood’s beloved multi-hyphenate Karan Johar found himself in the hot seat on the latest episode of streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Sitting on the guests’ couch alongside actress and mentee Janhvi Kapoor, KJo experienced what it feels like to be on the receiving end of the hosts’ signature banter.

Spicy revelations and hilarious moments

Hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna served up a mix of gossip, games, and laughs, leaving Karan Johar navigating playful digs for once. The episode covered everything from ranking Bollywood stars’ sex appeal — yes, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn… and even the Pahariya brothers — to Janhvi Kapoor confidently declaring, “I look bangin’!”

The episode offered a blend of cheeky questions, savage comebacks, and high-energy chaos, with moments that had viewers blushing and chuckling in equal measure. At one point, KJo experienced a Freudian slip when he jokingly suggested that Kajol had “hots” for Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s husband. Kajol quickly responded, “Let’s not talk about this”, while Twinkle quipped, “Hello behen??”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, offering fans a fresh, witty spin on celebrity conversations.

KJo remembers Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Recently, Karan Johar celebrated 27 years since his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, by sharing unseen behind-the-scenes photos and videos on social media. Alongside the post, he credited choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan for her creative genius in crafting the film’s iconic song sequences.

Farah shared a nostalgic still featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, writing, “Seems like yesterday,” while tagging Karan. He reposted her story with a heartfelt note: “You are the whole and sole reason the songs look so beautiful and memorable. Love you.”

Farah responded warmly: “Love you and love our journey! You taught me scale and grandeur in a song,” tagging Karan Johar in her post, highlighting the enduring camaraderie behind Bollywood’s beloved classics.