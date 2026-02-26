Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film Promo Not AI-Made, Makers Release BTS Video To End Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







When two legends like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after decades, excitement is inevitable. But the buzz around their upcoming film with director Nelson Dilipkumar briefly took an unexpected turn. Soon after the promo dropped, social media users began speculating that artificial intelligence had been used to create parts of the video, particularly the models featured in it.

Now, the makers have responded, and they’ve done so with proof.

BTS Video Ends AI Speculation

The film’s producer, Red Giant Movies, shared a behind-the-scenes clip that shows Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan shooting the promo alongside Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The footage captures real extras moving around the set, cameras rolling, and the team coordinating shots.

The clip concludes with Rajinikanth and Kamal sharing a warm hug after filming. Sharing the video, the makers wrote: “Lights. Camera. Action. A sneak peek into the making of #KHxRK promo.”

The message was clear, the promo was filmed live on set, not digitally fabricated.

Fans React To AI Claims

Once the BTS footage went public, fans quickly called out the earlier speculation. “Who said the models are AI,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Where is that fellow who claimed it’s AI.” A different fan added, “And this is called the Real Hard work, Dedication and Commitment. AI may be nice but the Real is always permanent and it can be replaced!”

The debate that had briefly overshadowed the excitement soon shifted back to celebrating the reunion itself.

A Reunion 47 Years In The Making

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last shared screen space in the 1979 K. Balachander-directed Ninaithale Inikkum. Before that, they appeared together in several films, including Apoorva Raagangal, Anthuleni Katha, Pathinaru Vayathinile and Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu.

For years, fans had hoped to see the duo collaborate again. Rajinikanth had even hinted at a reunion during the release of his film Coolie last year. After weeks of speculation about who would direct the project, it was confirmed that Nelson Dilipkumar would helm the film, tentatively titled KHxRK.

Rajinikanth is also currently working with Nelson on Jailer 2, which is expected to release this year.