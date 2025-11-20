Homebound, India’s official submission for the 98th Academy Awards, is finally set to reach a global audience. The acclaimed film—starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor—earned widespread praise during its theatrical run, and will now be available to stream worldwide.

Homebound OTT Release: India’s Oscar Entry Arrives on Streaming This Week

Netflix announced on Thursday that Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed drama will premiere on the platform on November 21.

Sharing the update on Instagram, the streamer posted the film’s poster with the caption:“A long road home. A friend who feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won. India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, along with co-producers Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. The project also benefits from global creative influence with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar as executive producers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What Homebound Is About

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound blends deeply rooted Indian storytelling with an international cinematic sensibility.

The story follows two childhood friends—Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa)—whose lifelong dream of joining the police force becomes the defining purpose of their lives. Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth as the narrative explores themes of friendship, ambition, duty, and the social realities shaping young India.

Director & Producer on the Film’s Journey

Reflecting on the film’s path, director Neeraj Ghaywan said:“Inspired by a true story of friendship, Homebound explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance. After screening in competition at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals and being loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries.”

Producer Karan Johar added:“Homebound is the kind of film that reminds us why stories matter—intimate, layered, and guided with great care by Neeraj. Supporting a film like this has been a privilege. Seeing it reach Netflix allows it to connect with audiences far beyond its immediate world, and that journey is incredibly special for us at Dharma.”

A Strong Festival Run

Homebound has enjoyed an impressive international festival journey. It premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to glowing reviews, followed by a celebrated screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned the Second Runner-Up Award for the International Audience Choice.

The film begins streaming on Netflix tomorrow.