Double Eviction Drama On Rise And Fall, Aditya Narayan And Kiku Sharda Eliminated

HomeEntertainmentOTTDouble Eviction Drama On Rise And Fall, Aditya Narayan And Kiku Sharda Eliminated

Rise and Fall stunned fans with a double elimination as Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan exited. Emotional reconciliations and heartfelt apologies marked a dramatic night in the house.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rise and Fall: The latest episode of Rise and Fall delivered a dramatic twist as the show witnessed not one but two eliminations, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Nominated contestants Akriti Negi, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, and Nayandeep Rakshiit anxiously awaited the results as votes were tallied.

Kiku Sharda and Aditya Narayan eliminated

The first elimination came when the Rulers cast their votes, sending Kiku Sharda out of the house. Shortly after, the Basement contestants—Bali, Aarush Bhola, and Manisha Rani—chose Aditya Narayan as the second to leave, marking an emotional night for all involved.

In a poignant moment following the evictions, Aditya and Bali, often seen at odds during the season, shared a heartfelt reconciliation. Aditya apologized, and the two embraced in a moving hug. Tears were also shed by Dhanashree and Arbaaz, who openly expressed their sorrow at Aditya’s departure from the Rise and Fall house.

Rise and Fall finalists

With Kiku and Aditya now out, the competition is intensifying as the remaining contestants—Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi, Nayandeep Rakshiit, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel—prepare for the final stretch of the game.

Akriti's apology

During the episode, Akriti also reflected on her earlier behaviour towards Arjun Bijlani, admitting, “Jis din mere family member aaye, usi din mujhe realize hogya tha ki maine thoda zyada react kar diya, aur usi ke agle din maine Arjun sir ko sorry bhi bol diya tha. (The day my family members came, I realized that I had overreacted a bit, and the very next day I also apologized to Arjun sir.)”

This week’s episode also highlighted the ongoing division within the house: Workers—Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep Rakshiit—were tasked with the daily grind, while the Rulers—Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel—enjoyed the perks of the throne.

Rise and Fall continues to air on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Kiku Sharda Aditya Narayan Rise And Fall
