Netflix’s newest special, Dining With The Kapoors, pays homage to Raj Kapoor on his centenary, bringing together multiple generations of the iconic film family for an intimate meal. Conceptualised by Armaan Jain and helmed by Indian Matchmaking director Smriti Mundhra, the episode blends nostalgia, food, and unmistakable Kapoor humour in one glossy serving.

About Dining With The Kapoors

The star-packed table features Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Navya Naveli Nanda. As expected, the gathering delivers plenty of light-hearted ribbing, inside jokes and the easy camaraderie of a clan that has lived much of its life in front of the camera.

How the internet is reacting

The show has dropped today and social media is buzzing with reactions — most of them glowing. One viewer posted on X, “Watching Dining with the Kapoors and to no one's surprise, Kareena and Karishma look younger than RK. No Alia but there’s Saif. Also, this lowkey looks like all my father’s side family met for a reunion lol.” Another user wrote, “The way Dining With The Kapoors feels so wholesome?? My heart is full.”

Some reactions added a dash of humour. “The concept of Dining with the Kapoors is so insane to me because if they said my extended family is gonna gather for a meal and we’re gonna be recorded, main wahin apne praan nyochavar kardeti,” joked one user.

Others praised the family dynamics. “The chemistry between the family members feels genuine, but some parts felt scripted. Still watchable if you like Bollywood families.” Another comment noted, “I think the idea of mixing food with conversations is nice, but the pacing felt a bit slow in some parts. Let’s see how the rest of the episodes shape up.”

Some viewers also suggested a broader scope for future episodes, with one saying, “If they bring more diverse guests in the future, the show could become more interesting. Right now it feels very family-centric.”

But many were instantly charmed. “Just finished the first episode and I'm already hooked. The food and family drama combo is unbeatable.” Another added, “It’s so wholesome seeing all generations together! Netflix really nailed it with this one.”