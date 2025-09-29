Bridgerton Season 4 To Premiere In 2026, Makers Drop First Poster

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTBridgerton Season 4 To Premiere In 2026, Makers Drop First Poster

Netflix unveiled the first poster for Bridgerton Season 4, debuting in 2026, featuring Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a maid in a beautiful gown holding a mask.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 11:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garnering the attention of Bridgerton fans, the show's makers released the first poster for the fourth season on Monday.

One can see the poster on the official Instagram handle of streaming giant Netflix.

"One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026," the makers captioned the post.

The poster showcases Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, a young maid serving the formidable Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). She is seen dressed in a beautiful gown, holding a mask in her hand.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Bridgerton Season 3, which was released in two parts on Netflix between May and June 2024, focused on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season 2 in March 2022 was centered on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), and the December 2020 debut installment followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page).

The remaining Bridgerton siblings left to tell their love stories after Benedict include Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), as per Variety.

Along with Thompson and Ha, Bridgerton Season 4 stars Bailey, Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (voice of narrator Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Coughlan, Dodd, Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Hunt, Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Jessie, Newton, Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Tilston, Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

Additional cast members include Ashley returning as Kate Sharma, and series newcomers Isabella Wei, Michelle Mao and Katie Leung as Sophie Baek's stepsisters and stepmother: Posy Li, Rosamund Li and Lady Araminta Gun. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Netflix Bridgerton Season 4
