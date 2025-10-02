Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTBhagwat Chapter One Raakshas Trailer: Face-Off Between Arshad Warsi And Jitendra Kumar

Bhagwat Chapter One Raakshas Trailer: Face-Off Between Arshad Warsi And Jitendra Kumar

Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas trailer unveils a gripping crime thriller with Arshad Warsi as a haunted cop and Jitendra Kumar hiding dark secrets, promising intense action and psychological drama.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming streaming film ‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ was unveiled on Thursday. It promises an intense and atmospheric chase thriller set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, where Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi) investigates a series of brutal murders while battling his inner turmoil.

Adding to the intrigue, Jitendra Kumar portrays the role of Sameer, a seemingly ordinary young man whose layered identity hides unsettling secrets.

Talking about the film, Arshad Warsi said in a statement, “Playing Vishwas Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas has been an incredibly layered and emotionally exhausting experience, but also one of the most rewarding of my career. He is not your typical hero, he is flawed, angry, and haunted by his past, yet determined to uphold justice. The trailer gives you just a glimpse of his world, but the film will take you through his turmoil and resilience. For me, what makes ‘Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas’ special is that it’s not just about solving a crime, it’s about confronting one’s inner battles. I am thrilled for audiences to experience this journey, and I truly believe it will keep them hooked till the very last second”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

The trailer offers fast-paced sequences, haunting visuals, and a chilling face-off between Arshad and Jitendra’s characters.

Jitendra Kumar said, “This role in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas is unlike anything I have ever attempted before. Sameer is a character with many facets — outwardly ordinary, vulnerable, even romantic and yet carrying complex and far more unsettling layers beneath the surface. Portraying him allowed me to break away from the image audiences usually associate me with, which was both challenging and liberating as an actor. The trailer offers only a glimpse of his complexities, and I am eager for ZEE5 viewers to discover the full extent of his journey”.

Produced by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios & Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the film is set to stream on October 17 on ZEE5.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arshad Warsi Jitendra Kumar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
11 Dead As Tractor-Trolley Falls Into River In MP's Khandwa During Durga Immersion, CM Announces Ex Gratia
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
India
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Rahul Gandhi Tears Into BJP-RSS Abroad, Calls Ideology ‘Cowardice At Its Core’
Cities
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Internet Suspended In Bareilly Over 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row, Heavy Police Deployment
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget