Baahubali The Epic OTT Release: When And Where To Watch SS Rajamouli Epic

SS Rajamouli’s grand spectacle Baahubali: The Epic — a unified, remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) — is set for its digital premiere following its theatrical re-release on October 31.

When and where to watch Baahubali: The Epic

The epic saga will begin streaming on Netflix this Thursday, December 25, coinciding with Christmas. While Netflix India’s official social media handles are yet to announce the release at the time of writing, the platform’s app confirms the film’s arrival this week.

Clocking in at 3 hours and 43 minutes, the film presents a condensed single narrative of the two-part franchise. The official synopsis reads: “Years after his father was betrayed, a warrior battles to reclaim the throne of Mahishmati in this remastered single version of the epic two-part series.” Interestingly, the film’s closing moments also tease the upcoming animated project Baahubali: The Eternal War, which will be directed by Ishan Shukla.

A rare OTT window for a Telugu re-release

Baahubali: The Epic is making its OTT debut 55 days after its theatrical release — a notably longer window than the usual three-week gap followed by most Telugu films, barring exceptional cases. Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Nassar, the re-released version earned ₹51.72 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

With this, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing re-release to date, overtaking titles such as Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad and Ghilli. For perspective, Baahubali amassed ₹650 crore globally, while Baahubali 2 went on to collect a staggering ₹1,788 crore. Together, the franchise stands as the second-highest-grossing in Indian cinema, behind the YRF Spy Universe.

Rajamouli’s journey beyond Baahubali

After concluding the Baahubali saga, SS Rajamouli went on to direct RRR in 2022, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film’s chart-topping track Naatu Naatu made history by winning both a Golden Globe and an Oscar, firmly establishing Rajamouli as a global cinematic force.

The filmmaker is currently working on Varanasi, headlined by Mahesh Babu, with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also playing key roles. The much-anticipated project is scheduled for a Sankranthi 2027 release.