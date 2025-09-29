Ashneer Grover Clashes With Aarush Bhola On Rise And Fall, Walks Out After Heated Argument

The latest episode of Rise and Fall saw host Ashneer Grover embroiled in a tense exchange with contestant and YouTuber Aarush Bhola. What began as a misunderstanding quickly escalated into a heated argument, culminating in Ashneer asking Aarush to leave and storming out of the penthouse.

Clash between Ashneer Grover and Aarush Bhola

Ashneer, who has been making headlines since his invitation to join Bigg Boss 19 as a wild card contestant leaked online, appeared frustrated during the weekend episode with contestants he felt were underperforming. While urging players to focus on their individual games, he cautioned Aarush against getting too absorbed in friendships within the show.

The confrontation stemmed from a comment Aarush had made on the show the previous week, calling himself a “ch***** partner.” When Ashneer repeated the remark as feedback, the 24-year-old YouTuber reacted sharply.

During a segment where Ashneer was reading an audience comment for Aarush, the contestant addressed him directly:

“Sir, I wanted to speak with you first, in the red room, you called me something. As a host, you can give me any criticism regarding the game, but don’t say such things next time. I am here because I have made a name for myself and not to hear all this.”

Ashneer responded, “I just repeated a comment you made; you called yourself that, so why are you pouncing on me?”

Aarush countered firmly, “I can tell myself anything I like, but I cannot have a third person tell me these things. Next time, I will not take this from anyone, even you. I can tell the camera what I like; you cannot tell me those things.”

The disagreement intensified as Ashneer hit back: “What you get to hear depends on you. What are you here to play? Please get out. Do what you like, Aarush. I will not speak with you now.”

Following this, Aarush asked for the gates to be opened, after which an upset Ashneer walked out of the penthouse. Later, Aarush told fellow contestants, “They are trying to show something from the show, this doesn’t pay my bills, I have earned lots, so I am not going to hear all this.”

Contestants react to the war of words

While contestants like Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit discussed Aarush’s behaviour as a fault, others, including Arjun Bijlani, chose to remain silent. The situation eventually calmed when Ashneer returned to announce the week’s evictions, which saw actress Aahana Kumra and cricketer Anaya Bangar exit the show.