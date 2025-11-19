Armaan Jain Explains Why Alia Bhatt Skipped Dining With The Kapoors: 'I Might Sound Filmy...'

The upcoming Netflix special Dining With The Kapoors is already generating heavy chatter, thanks to a star-studded trailer that brings together some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved names. The intimate gathering features Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Navya Naveli Nanda, all sitting down for a warm, nostalgic family lunch marking the Kapoor legacy and the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor.

Yet, amid the familiar faces, viewers immediately noticed one unexpected absence — Alia Bhatt, the youngest Kapoor bahu and one of the industry’s leading actresses.

Why Alia Bhatt wasn’t at the table

Social media was quick to question why Alia didn’t appear in the trailer despite the extended clan being present. Producer Armaan Jain cleared the air during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama. Revealing the reason for her absence, he said, “She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, ‘work is worship.’”

‘Work comes first’ for the Kapoors

Director Smriti Mundhra also spoke about the family’s lifelong dedication to their work. Praising their professionalism, she said, “That is the one thing about this family. They are all workaholics and they all love what they do. There is always an understanding that everyone makes an attempt to gather and prioritise as much as possible, but inevitably there’s one or two people who can’t make it because of work—and that’s always allowed.”

Armaan added that scheduling clashes are nothing new for the Kapoors, given that almost everyone in the family is juggling film shoots or creative projects. “Every function it happens — literally Christmas get-togethers, Diwali get-togethers. It happens,” he shared. Although Alia couldn’t be part of the shoot, she showed her support by promoting the special on Instagram.

About the show

Dining With The Kapoors promises a heartfelt glimpse into the family’s traditions, candid conversations and memories surrounding Raj Kapoor’s towering legacy. The special begins streaming on Netflix on November 21.