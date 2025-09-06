Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda Join Ashneer Grover's Reality Show Rise & Fall

Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda Join Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show Rise & Fall

Actors Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, dancer Dhanashree Verma, and comedian Kiku Sharda are among the 16 contestants of the Amazon MX Player's new reality series "Rise & Fall".

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Actors Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, dancer Dhanashree Verma, and comedian Kiku Sharda are among the 16 contestants of the Amazon MX Player's new reality series "Rise & Fall".

Hosted by former "Shark Tank India" judge Ashneer Grover, the series features contestants from diverse backgrounds, including Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media, two radically different worlds, and a ruthless fight for survival, the unscripted series brings together everything you love about daily binges – from celebrity contestants and challenging tasks to unexpected twists and jaw-dropping moments, according to a press release.

Sait rose to fame with her role in thriller series "Sacred Games", where she co-starred Saif Ali Khan. Bijlani is known for starring in television series such as "Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi" and "Naagin".

Sharda is a popular comedian and is well known for his appearances at "The Great Indian Kapil Show". Verma was recently in the news for her divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The list also includes the name of the singer Pawan Singh, who has been in the limelight after allegedly touching Haryanvi actor Anjali Raghav at the event in Lucknow. He later issued an apology on his social media and Raghav said she doesn't want to take the matter forward.

Other names in the contestants list include singers Aditya Narayan, and social media personalities Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Aahana Kumra, Akriti Negi, Bali, and Noorin Sha.

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat and cricketer Anaya Bangar are also among the contestants.

The show is based on the British series of the same name, which is hosted by Greg James. The first episode of "Rise & Fall" released today on the streamer. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Kiku Sharda Arjun Bijlani Dhanashree Verma Ashneer Grover
