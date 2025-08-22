The excitement for 'Bigg Boss 19' is only getting louder as fresh updates about potential contestants continue to surface. While several celebrity names have already been speculated, reports now suggest that music composer and playback singer Amaal Mallik might enter the reality show this season.

If confirmed, this will mark Mallik’s debut on the reality TV stage, offering his fans a rare chance to see his unfiltered personality beyond the music studio. His presence in the Bigg Boss house could add a refreshing dimension to the show, given his candid nature and outspoken personality.

Amaal Mallik’s Personal Struggles Come to Light

The buzz around Amaal’s participation comes in the wake of his very public revelations earlier this year about his personal battles. In March, Mallik took to Instagram to share a deeply emotional post about his long struggle with clinical depression and estrangement from his family.

“I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured,” he confessed, alleging that his parents, Daboo Mallik and Jyoti Mallik, had played a role in creating a rift between him and his younger brother, singer Armaan Mallik.

Robbed of Peace – Amaal’s Emotional Post

The 33-year-old composer further shared the toll this turmoil had taken on him. “What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings… my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul,” he wrote.

Calling the experience deeply draining, Amaal said he had been “robbed of peace.”

Amaal’s Big Decision to Heal

In the same heartfelt post, Mallik also announced his decision to sever personal ties with his family, choosing to keep interactions strictly professional. “From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life,” he concluded.

As buzz grows around his possible entry into 'Bigg Boss 19', fans believe the show could offer him a platform to connect with audiences on a more personal and emotional level.