Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentNora Fatehi To Make Singing Debut With Shreya Ghoshal In Cross-Cultural Musical Collab

Nora Fatehi To Make Singing Debut With Shreya Ghoshal In Cross-Cultural Musical Collab

Actress Nora Fatehi has joined forces with India’s melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, for a cross-cultural vocal collaboration.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 02:30 PM (IST)

Actress Nora Fatehi has joined forces with India’s melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, for a cross-cultural vocal collaboration.

Nora, known for her global hits such as "Pepeta", "Dirty Little Secret", and "Snake" is now all ready to start a new chapter in her musical journey.

Nora, who has created magic on screen with her screen presence, will now flaunt her singing prowess alongside one of the most celebrated voices in the country.

Shreya, who is known for her perfect voice and technical expertise in the field, will definitely enhance Nora's latest creative attempt.

Along with impressive lyrics and powerful voices, the song is also expected to have striking visuals and a lush soundscape, elevating this cross-cultural celebration of music.

It would be exciting to see what these two dynamic ladies end up creating together.

Over and above this, Nora will also be seen lending her voice to another track with Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny for the song titled “Tetema.”

To be released under the T-Series banner, the track is touted to be a high-octane global fusion that will blend Afro-Bongo energy with a multilingual, cross-cultural twist.

Inspired by Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz's hit number, the sources claim that the recreated version of the dong will be named “Oh Mama Tetema".

The track will enjoy the dynamic blend of English, Swahili, and Hindi lyrics.

This will be Nora's second collaboration with Rayvanny. These two previously collaborated for the 2019 viral hit “Pepeta.”

Previously delivered chartbuster hits in the form of “Garmi,” “O Saki Saki,” “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, “Dance Meri Rani,” “Dilbar Dilbar,” and "Zaalim", Nora made her international music debut with the single “Dirty Little Secret” with Zack Knight.

Meanwhile, Nora made her acting debut back in 2014 with the Hindi film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans” and rose to fame with her role as Mia in the 2020 dance drama “Street Dancer 3D” alongside Varun Dhawan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreya Ghoshal Nora Fatehi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget