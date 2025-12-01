Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘No One Can Do It Better’: Abhishek Bachchan On Why He Won’t Touch Amitabh’s Classics

‘No One Can Do It Better’: Abhishek Bachchan On Why He Won’t Touch Amitabh’s Classics

Abhishek Bachchan says he grew up idolising Amitabh Bachchan and would never recreate his father’s iconic films, calling himself the megastar’s biggest fan and crediting him as the greatest ever.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan says he has grown up as a fan of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, whose films he would watch as often as he could growing up, but he would never want to recreate any of them.

Abhishek spoke on the second day of IFP, the multi-disciplinary creative festival which was held at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios between November 29 and November 30.

"I would never ever want to recreate any of my father's films, and the reason I say that is because I have grown up wanting to be Amitabh Bachchan. I am Bachchan's biggest fan. I used to watch my dad's films as often as I could," he said.

The actor added there was a point when he would only watch Amitabh's films.

"There was a point in time in my childhood, I only watched my father's films, and afterwards and my friends would go to the backyard and re-enact the entire film — the fight was who was going to play Bachchan. I don't know many people in my generation who didn't grow up idolising him," he said.

"I am not talking as a son, I am talking as a fan. My father, the reason why I consider him to be the greatest and ever was and ever will be — whenever I watch an Amitabh Bachchan film, I am never thinking 'How would I have done it.’ Secondly, a bit of arrogance as an artist that I can do it better — I don't think anybody can do it better than Amitabh Bachchan; there is no point doing it," he added.

Abhishek's latest work is "Housefull 5", which released in June. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also featured Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. It was the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
World
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget