Netizens Abuzz As Deepika Padukone Says ‘People Matter More Than Success’

HomeEntertainmentNetizens Abuzz As Deepika Padukone Says ‘People Matter More Than Success’

Deepika Padukone exited "Kalki AD 2898" sequel, prompting a cryptic Instagram post emphasising the importance of collaborative experience over film success.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:48 PM (IST)

Actress Deepika Padukone made headlines after Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed her exit from the "Kalki AD 2898" sequel. On Saturday, DP penned a cryptic note on her official Instagram handle saying that, "People you work with matter more than the success of a film".

Announcing that she has commenced the shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's "King", Deepika wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? (sic)"

Deepika's latest post is being seen as an indirect dig at the makers of "Kalki AD 2898".

As soon as the post was up, netizens used the comment section to applaud Deepika for taking a stand for herself.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "I'm so glad that u spoke up! I love you," along with a red heart emoji.

The second one penned, "Who was saying that deepika's downfall has begun?"

The third comment read, "it’s always the company".

A cybercitizen shared, "Im so proud of you! Stand for yourself and never stop believing what u deserve! I love you", followed by a red heart emoji.

On Thursday, the makers used social media to announce that Deepika will not be a part of the much-anticipated sequel, as a movie like this deserves “commitment and much more.”

Taking to their X (Earlier known as Twitter) account, Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:48 PM (IST)
Deepika Padukone KING
