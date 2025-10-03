Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentNCB Returns Rhea Chakraborty’s Passport After 5 Years: 'Satyameva Jayate'

NCB Returns Rhea Chakraborty’s Passport After 5 Years: 'Satyameva Jayate'

Rhea Chakraborty reclaimed her passport after 5 years, calling it a moment of triumph. She shared her joy on Instagram, saying, “Patience was my only passport… Satyameva Jayate.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty said 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth Alone Triumphs) as she received her passport back after 5 years.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court directed the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) to return Rhea's passport, which was seized back in 2020.

Dropping a photo of herself holding the passport on Instagram, Rhea expressed her relief, saying, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! (Airoplane and folded hands emoji) Satyameva Jayate (sic)."

Celebs such as Karishma Tanna, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Vikrant Massey congratulated Rhea in the comment section.

NCB had seized Rhea's passport in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of the late actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Justice Neela Gokhale, ordered the restoration of her passport, saying that there was no reason to doubt the actress’s intentions.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

The court has returned her passport with the condition that Rhea must attend every hearing unless exempted by the trial court.

She has also been asked to provide details of her travel schedule, including flight and hotel details, to the prosecution at least four days before flying out of the country.

The HC further instructed that she must share her mobile number, keep her phone active, and inform the probe agencies immediately upon her return.

For those who do not know, Rhea was taken into custody on September 8, 2020, by NCB in the drugs case associated with Sushant's death on June 14, 2020. However, she was granted bail on the condition of depositing her passport with the NCB.

Recently, the 'Jalebi' actress filed a fresh plea through her lawyer, Ayaz Khan, requesting the release of her passport.

Rhea asserted that, as her passport has been seized, she is unable to freely pursue her professional assignments abroad.

Her counsel argued that Rhea had followed all court instructions in the past and intends to continue doing so in the future.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rhea Chakraborty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget