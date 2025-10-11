Natasa Stankovic Drops New Post After Hardik Pandya Confirms Romance With Mahieka Sharma

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has made his new relationship public, and shortly after, his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic shared a glimpse of her life on social media — a move that’s got fans talking yet again.

Natasa shares new photos as Hardik goes Instagram official

Just days after Hardik introduced model Mahieka Sharma as his new partner on Instagram, Natasa took to her own profile to post a carousel of mirror selfies. Her post featured stylish elevator snaps, a peek into a shopping day, and a cozy movie-night photo. Captioned with a simple white heart emoji, Natasa set the mood with the track Ordinary Girl playing in the background.

Hardik and Mahieka make it official

Hardik confirmed the news by sharing a photo on Instagram Stories featuring himself and Mahieka enjoying a peaceful moment by the beach. The cricketer, dressed casually in an oversized jacket and shorts, had his arm around Mahieka’s shoulder. Tagging her handle, Hardik made their relationship official for the first time.

He followed it up with a monochrome photo of the duo posing together, adding a blue evil-eye emoji — a subtle touch symbolizing protection and positivity.

Fans rally around Natasa

The internet was quick to respond. While Hardik’s new relationship grabbed headlines, Natasa’s post drew waves of supportive comments from fans.

“You know you are 1000% more good and elegant than his new one, you better know. Be the same, dear. We love you ❤️,” wrote one follower. Another commented, “The most beautiful girl ❤️.” Someone else added, “You deserve better, gurly,” while a user quipped, “Kaha Natasa or kaha woh.” Another message read, “Mahieka se achcha Natasa bhabhi.”

Natasa, who was earlier trolled heavily when news of her separation surfaced, now appears unfazed. Her latest post exudes calm confidence, suggesting she’s ready to move forward despite the renewed spotlight on her personal life.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma, who is seven years younger than Hardik, has made a name for herself in the Indian fashion industry. A regular on magazine covers such as ELLE and Grazia, she was named Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards.

She has fronted campaigns for luxury brands including Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, and frequently collaborates with leading designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Anita Dongre.

Rumours of Hardik and Mahieka’s relationship had been swirling for months, with fans spotting subtle clues online — from her wearing a leopard-print robe identical to Hardik’s, to flaunting a ring engraved with his jersey number, ‘33’.